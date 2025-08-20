AcCELLerated Biologics to Distribute RegenaLase™ Laser System from IPG Medical Corporation Across the United States
Jupiter, FL, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC, a leading distributor of regenerative medicine technologies, today announced an exclusive agreement with IPG Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPG Photonics Corporation, to distribute the RegenaLase™ Laser System throughout the United States. This new dual-wavelength laser platform is engineered to treat musculoskeletal soft tissue, including meniscus cartilage and inflammation.
The RegenaLase system features two advanced laser modalities:
1550 nm erbium fiber laser for minimally invasive cartilage surgery
980 nm diode laser for non-invasive photobiomodulation therapy
This dual functionality enables physicians to provide both in-office pain relief and advanced cartilage treatment — all from a single, compact, and versatile device.
“This partnership with IPG Medical marks a major milestone in regenerative medicine,” said Steve Whyte, CEO and Founder of AcCELLerated Biologics. The “RegenaLase system merges laser innovation with non-invasive phototherapy, giving physicians powerful tools to reduce pain and restore cartilage—without the complications of traditional surgery. At AcCELLerated Biologics, we remain committed to being first to market with cutting-edge solutions that empower our physicians to deliver exceptional care to their patients.”
“I recently attended a cadaver training course at RMTI in Jupiter, Florida, to learn in detail how the RegenaLase Laser can treat musculoskeletal pathologies. This laser technology is poised to be a game changer,” said Joshua G. Hackel, MD, FAAFP, RMSK, CAQSM, Sports Medicine Specialist at the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. “We are looking forward to conducting a prospective study utilizing the RegenaLase Laser System to treat knee osteoarthritis at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida.”
“I have been fortunate in my career to be involved in some groundbreaking technology and techniques. It has allowed me to help many patients heal from their injuries,” said Michael A. Scarpone, D.O. Scarpone Sports Regenerative, Steubenville, Ohio. “The RegenaLase laser is one of those technologies that has the potential to help a great many patients with knee osteoarthritis and beyond. I am excited to be participating in this project — past, present, and future.”
Clinical studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of RegenaLase when paired with optional biologic adjuncts such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), adipose tissue, and bone marrow aspirate. Patients have shown significant reductions in pain and measurable improvements in joint function.
Designed with ergonomics and flexibility in mind, the system is well-suited for both surgical suites and office-based settings, enabling highly personalized treatment protocols, based on delivering multiple, separated microscopic columns of coagulation to the target tissue.
“We’re excited to partner with AcCELLerated Biologics to expand access to the RegenaLase system across the United States,” said Alexander Vybornov, IPG Medical Sr. Director of Partnerships & Commercialization. “With our expertise in laser innovation and AcCELLerated Biologics’ strong clinical support and distribution network, more physicians will be empowered to adopt this advanced laser therapy for pain management and advanced musculoskeletal tissue treatment.”
The RegenaLase system is FDA-cleared for coagulation of soft tissue including meniscus cartilage, and temporary relief of pain via tissue heating.
About AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC
AcCELLerated Biologics is a premier distributor of regenerative medicine devices and biologics, dedicated to equipping physicians with the most advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes.
Learn More: accelleratedbiologics.com/
Media Contact:
Sharon Bruneau
sharon@accelleratedbiologics.com
