Derek Michael Hong and Danielle Bourgi-Balsinde Join the Gorilla Investments Team
Derek Michael Hong and Danielle Bourgi-Balsinde join Amy S. Lawrence at Gorilla Investments Co, a wealth advisory firm, in Miami.
Miami, FL, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wealth Advisor Derek Hong and Client Relationship Manager Danielle Bourgi-Balsinde have signed on with the financial services firm Gorilla Investments Co, based in Miami, Florida.
“I am thrilled to have Derek and Danielle on the Gorilla team,” said Amy S. Lawrence, Gorilla Wealth Advisor and founder. “At Gorilla, our priority is offering our clients extraordinary customer service and a deep bench of expertise. Derek and Danielle bring extensive experience, strategic knowledge, and a proven commitment to fulfilling client needs. With these additions, our powerhouse team is ready to support our growing client base in meeting their specific financial priorities.”
Derek Michael Hong will ensure that Gorilla’s client base benefits from far-sighted, disciplined, and steady financial guidance, regardless of market fluctuations. Hong has nearly 30 years of experience in the investment management industry, most recently with Bank of America, where he managed over $1.4 billion. He was the top-ranked portfolio manager in his division and market (based on 2021 Private Bank CRW Scorecard metrics). His robust experience as both a sell-side and institutional buy-side analyst has yielded a fluid, intuitive understanding of securities analysis and portfolio construction, an instinct that has been tested and honed through numerous difficult markets.
In a prior role, he was handpicked, by name request, for leadership roles in key Abu Dhabi Al Nahyan Royal Family institutional investment organizations, including participation on a team that managed an $800 billion sovereign wealth fund. Hong is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy (Dean's list, Commandant's list and Superintendent's list distinction) and graduated from Stanford University. Hong currently serves as an adjunct faculty member at Palm Beach Atlantic University; he has also taught finance classes at the United States Air Force Academy.
Danielle Bourgi-Balsinde brings strong ties to the South Florida business community, along with comprehensive administrative services and client-facing capabilities.
“We congratulate Gorilla Investments Co on the expansion of their team, which represents an exciting new chapter of their business. As they grow they are well-positioned to gain new, synergistic lines of business,” said Peter Vincent, LPL Executive Vice President of Independent Advisor Services Relationship Management.
LPL Financial supports financial advisors—whether they work as independent business owners, with an RIA firm, or at a financial institution—so they can deliver great advice and run a thriving business. LPL provides technology, investment solutions and services to support these financial professionals and their clients.
About Gorilla Investments Co
Gorilla Investments Co is committed to developing a truly personal approach to achieve each client’s financial and personal aspirations. Gorilla Wealth Advisors not only offer strategies to help clients manage and preserve their assets; they also provide expertise on leaving behind a legacy, enabling clients to unleash the power of their wealth for generations to come.
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Tracking # 747927-07-01
Contact
Amy S. Lawrence
305-903-5123
www.gorillainvestments.co
