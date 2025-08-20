MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors
San Diego, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service Providers, fiber optic network operators, and data center companies.
"We are pleased to welcome Anthony ‘Tony’ Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors," said Don Ochoa, MACH’s Founder and CEO. "Tony's deep industry knowledge, expertise in the telecommunications and IT industries, and his proven track record will be invaluable to MACH as we continue to scale and grow our partnerships.”
Mr. Rossabi has over 25 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry. He has served as co-founder of OCOLO, LLC, a company established to provide a portal for reselling data center space. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Recovery Point Systems, Inc., a data center and IT services provider. Mr. Rossabi was also Chief Revenue Officer of TierPoint, LLC, a data center, and IT services provider, and prior to that held senior positions at Digital Realty Trust, The Telx Group, TATA Communications, and other telecommunications and IT companies. Currently, Tony is a member of the Board of Directors of Vantage Data Centers-Europe, 1623 Farnam Data Centers, Contract Leasing Corporation (CLC), Connectbase, C-Connex, and OCOLO.
Mr. Rossabi holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Juris Doctor, and an MBA.
About MACH Networks
MACH Networks, a leading provider of 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, makes it quick, easy, and profitable for our partner ecosystem to offer fully managed 5G solutions for backup connectivity, SD-WAN connectivity, primary connectivity, and satellite connectivity. Trusted by our customers for over 15 years, we solve complex connectivity challenges to help organizations get and stay connected, even in the event of a network outage.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.machnetworks.com/.
Source: MACH Networks, Inc.
Categories