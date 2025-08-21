Voice Arts Awards Winner Charles Reese Releases Transformative Spoken Word Album "Speak! A Spoken Word Odyssey. Volume One," Now Available on All Streaming Platforms.
Drawing from his work with the legacy of James Baldwin, Reese weaves together powerful narratives that ignite hope, challenge societal norms, and inspire personal growth.
Today, Charles Reese aka The Charles Reese Experience, celebrated Voice Arts® Awards winner and internationally recognized spoken word artist, releases his highly anticipated second album, Speak! A Spoken Word Odyssey. Volume One.
This powerful 12-track project is a soul-stirring gem that embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and collective liberation.
Through his commanding spoken word delivery, Reese weaves together narratives that ignite hope, challenge societal norms, and inspire personal growth.
Drawing from his experiences working with the legacy of literary icon James Baldwin and his own artistic vision, Reese creates a body of work that is both a celebration of the human spirit and a rallying cry for a more just and compassionate world.
Special guests featured on the project include Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Arnaé Batson, Violinist Karen Briggs, Trumpet player, Kenneth Brown II as well as vocalists Bradlee Jaay, and Jennifer Harkness-Allen.
Album Highlights
Track #4: We Speak Your Name: Produced in partnership with the Black AIDS Institute (BAI)
Track #10: Requiem for Malcolm Jamal Warner: A heartfelt offering in memory of the late great actor, director and spoken-word artist.
Album produced by Everett Moon at Lunar Labs Studios
Track List
Track 1: Speak! (Radio Edit)
Track 2: Seats We Don't Own Feat. Arnaè Batson
Track 3: One
Track 4: We Speak Your Name Feat. Bradlee Jaay
Track 5: Phrase Feat. Arnaè Batson
Track 6: The Year I Forgot
Track 7: Picture Show Feat. Jennifer Harkness-Allen
Track 8: Seasons
Track 9: Warning: Do Not Anchor or Dredge Feat. Kenneth Brown II
Track 10: Requiem for Malcolm Jamal Warner Feat. Karen Briggs
Track 11: Oh My Dark People
Track 12: Speak! (Remix) Feat. Arnaè Batson
“This album is more than poetry—it’s a call to action,” Reese shares. “SPEAK! is about reclaiming our stories, embracing our truth, and inspiring a movement toward healing, self-love, and social change.”
With themes rooted in cultural pride, resilience, and transformation, SPEAK! invites listeners to reflect deeply and engage actively with the world around them. Each track pulses with words, rhythms, and emotions designed to uplift and empower audiences on their own journey toward wholeness.
The release follows Reese’s prestigious recognition by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences in the Outstanding Spoken-Word/Storytelling Category for his debut album James Baldwin & Me: A Centennial Tribute. His artistry has graced stages, festivals, universities, and cultural institutions worldwide, cementing his role as a transformative storyteller and spoken word technician.
Speak! A Spoken Word Odyssey. Volume One is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
About Charles Reese
Charles Reese, a graduate of Morehouse College, is an award-winning actor, spoken word artist, and cultural curator whose career spans stage, television, and international literary performances. He is a Recording Academy GRAMMY voting member, acclaimed for his dedication to preserving and promoting the work of James Baldwin, earning accolades and recognition from cultural institutions around the globe. Visit his website www.charlesreeseexperience.com to learn more.
Contact
Shameka Brown
(323) 553-1305
www.charlesreeseexperience.com
