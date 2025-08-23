Chactun Tequila Awarded Platinum, Gold Medals at 2025 SIP Awards
Wilmington, NC, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Mexican-made tequila headquartered in North Carolina took home medals for taste at the 2025 SIP Awards.
Hacienda Chactun Tequila’s Reposado earned a Platinum medal and Blanco won Gold in the Taste Competition.
The SIP Awards remain one of the best unbiased international competitions as consumers evaluate the spirits in blind, unbiased taste tests.
SIP also awarded Chactun a Gold medal in bottle design, another coveted award in the industry.
“We knew we were making incredible tequila with Chactun Tequila, but to have consumer judges classify our tequila in gold and platinum status, we feel very validated in our hard work,” said Chactun Tequila president and founder Mark Bloomquist.
Chactun Tequila’s parent company, Daytoon Distributing, is home to Blue Shark Vodka, which won numerous SIP Awards in its first five years of production. Bloomquist said he is now focusing on entering Chactun Tequila into awards programs. “We are entering Chactun Tequila now to share more with the public about our tequila and want the public to know about Mexico’s Best Kept Secret.”
About Hacienda Chactun Tequila
Hacienda Chactun Tequila combines the traditional methods of harvesting agave while utilizing the best high-tech methods available to ensure incredible flavor and smoothness with every sip. Our agave plants grow and mature for nine years high in the hot hills of Jalisco, Mexico before being harvested, fermented, purified and bottled into tequila. This ultra-premium tequila is made with a natural mineral water from a 1,000-foot aquifer as a Spanish diffuser removes impurities. For more, visit ChactunTequila.com.
Hacienda Chactun Tequila’s Reposado earned a Platinum medal and Blanco won Gold in the Taste Competition.
The SIP Awards remain one of the best unbiased international competitions as consumers evaluate the spirits in blind, unbiased taste tests.
SIP also awarded Chactun a Gold medal in bottle design, another coveted award in the industry.
“We knew we were making incredible tequila with Chactun Tequila, but to have consumer judges classify our tequila in gold and platinum status, we feel very validated in our hard work,” said Chactun Tequila president and founder Mark Bloomquist.
Chactun Tequila’s parent company, Daytoon Distributing, is home to Blue Shark Vodka, which won numerous SIP Awards in its first five years of production. Bloomquist said he is now focusing on entering Chactun Tequila into awards programs. “We are entering Chactun Tequila now to share more with the public about our tequila and want the public to know about Mexico’s Best Kept Secret.”
About Hacienda Chactun Tequila
Hacienda Chactun Tequila combines the traditional methods of harvesting agave while utilizing the best high-tech methods available to ensure incredible flavor and smoothness with every sip. Our agave plants grow and mature for nine years high in the hot hills of Jalisco, Mexico before being harvested, fermented, purified and bottled into tequila. This ultra-premium tequila is made with a natural mineral water from a 1,000-foot aquifer as a Spanish diffuser removes impurities. For more, visit ChactunTequila.com.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Categories