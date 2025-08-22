The Dash Cam Lawyer® Launches Dash Shield Pro Dash Camera in Palm Springs, FL - Setting a New Standard in Road Safety Technology
Palm Springs, FL, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attorney Shannon Sagan, widely known as The Dash Cam Lawyer®, today announced the official release of the Dash Shield Pro Dash Camera, a next-generation dash cam delivering unprecedented clarity, protection, and convenience for drivers. The announcement, held in Palm Springs, FL, showcased the device’s advanced safety and recording capabilities designed to safeguard motorists on and off the road.
The Dash Shield Pro stands out with its dual 4K and 2K Ultra HD cameras, Super Night Vision, parking assist, and built-in Wi-Fi, allowing drivers to view, download, and share footage instantly. Its wide-angle lens coverage and incident detection technology ensure critical moments are captured in sharp detail, day or night.
“For years, I’ve seen how a single piece of video evidence can make the difference in protecting a driver’s rights and deciding a case,” said Attorney Shannon Sagan, founder of The Dash Cam Lawyer®. “The Dash Shield Pro was engineered to not only capture the truth but to give drivers peace of mind knowing they’re protected every time they hit the road.”
The Dash Shield Pro is available starting today on Amazon, with other authorized retail partners to be announced.
About The Dash Cam Lawyer®
Attorney Shannon Sagan, The Dash Cam Lawyer®, is a passionate advocate for driver safety and consumer rights. Combining legal experience with cutting-edge technology, he provides motorists with the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves before, during, and after an accident.
The Dash Shield Pro stands out with its dual 4K and 2K Ultra HD cameras, Super Night Vision, parking assist, and built-in Wi-Fi, allowing drivers to view, download, and share footage instantly. Its wide-angle lens coverage and incident detection technology ensure critical moments are captured in sharp detail, day or night.
“For years, I’ve seen how a single piece of video evidence can make the difference in protecting a driver’s rights and deciding a case,” said Attorney Shannon Sagan, founder of The Dash Cam Lawyer®. “The Dash Shield Pro was engineered to not only capture the truth but to give drivers peace of mind knowing they’re protected every time they hit the road.”
The Dash Shield Pro is available starting today on Amazon, with other authorized retail partners to be announced.
About The Dash Cam Lawyer®
Attorney Shannon Sagan, The Dash Cam Lawyer®, is a passionate advocate for driver safety and consumer rights. Combining legal experience with cutting-edge technology, he provides motorists with the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves before, during, and after an accident.
Contact
The Dash Cam LawyerContact
Shannon Sagan
561-561-3274
https://thedashcamlawyer.com/
Shannon Sagan
561-561-3274
https://thedashcamlawyer.com/
Categories