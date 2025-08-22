KLATR Launches Global Online Talent Competition, Invites Artists to Step Into the Spotlight

KLATR launches Season 1, a global online talent competition for singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and creators. No entry fees, clear rules, transparent voting. Apply at KLATR.com by Oct. 18, 2025 (11:59 PM CT). Selected acts appear in episodes; audience votes until one champion remains. Episodes begin Oct. 20, 2025.