KLATR Launches Global Online Talent Competition, Invites Artists to Step Into the Spotlight
KLATR launches Season 1, a global online talent competition for singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and creators. No entry fees, clear rules, transparent voting. Apply at KLATR.com by Oct. 18, 2025 (11:59 PM CT). Selected acts appear in episodes; audience votes until one champion remains. Episodes begin Oct. 20, 2025.
Celina, TX, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KLATR (Kickstart Legendary Acts To Remember) today announced the launch of Season 1, a global online talent competition inviting performers of all kinds—singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and creators—to apply now at KLATR.com. With transparent voting, no entry fees, and real cash prizes, KLATR is designed to give emerging artists a stage and audience from anywhere in the world.
“Talent deserves to be seen,” said Andy Woolard of the KLATR Team. “We built KLATR to remove gatekeepers, spotlight great performances, and help artists grow their audience with fair rules and zero gimmicks.”
How It Works
Apply Online: Visit https://klatr.com/?page_id=13, complete the form, and submit an audition video.
Get Showcased: Selected acts are featured in episodes with up to 25 acts per show (worldwide entries, no cap on total acts).
Audience Voting: Viewers vote on their favorites; top acts advance each round until one champion remains.
Prizes: The Season 1 champion can win up to $10,000 in cash ($1,000 minimum guaranteed). The top prize unlocks when collective engagement goals are met (500,000 YouTube views and 250,000 site clicks across official KLATR content). Full details available in the official rules.
Deadline to apply: October 18, 2025 at 11:59 PM Central Time.
Built for Artists—No Tricks, No Gimmicks
KLATR is committed to clear rules, transparent voting, and no entry fees. Season 1 is open to performers worldwide (see eligibility). Submissions are reviewed for originality, performance quality, and audience appeal. All episodes will be published online for global viewing and voting.
“We know trust matters,” said Kevin Maiberger, KLATR Host. “Artists can count on straightforward rules and a real opportunity to be discovered.”
Key Dates
Submissions Open: Now
Submission Deadline: October 18, 2025 — 11:59 PM CT
Episodes Begin Publishing: October 20, 2025
Finale/Champion Announcement: TBD
Eligibility & Guidelines (Summary)
Performers must be 18+ (or have guardian consent if permitted; see rules).
Acceptable categories include music, dance, magic, comedy, novelty acts, and creative performance.
Audition video: up to 3 minutes, filmed horizontally with clear audio.
Any copyrighted music or material must have appropriate rights/permissions.
Full legal terms, release, and voting details are available on the website.
About KLATR
KLATR (Kickstart Legendary Acts To Remember) is a digital-first talent platform that gives artists a global stage. With transparent voting, no entry fees, and meaningful prizes, KLATR helps performers build audience, showcase their craft, and take the next step in their careers. Learn more at KLATR.com.
Media Contact
Name: Andy Woolard
Email: andy@klatr.com
Notes to Editors
Prize structure: up to $10,000 if Season 1 engagement goals are met (500,000 YouTube views and 250,000 site clicks across official KLATR content); minimum guaranteed prize is $1,000. See official rules for full details, eligibility, rights, and voting transparency.
Contact
Andy Woolard
972-837-7850
klatr.com
