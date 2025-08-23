Ella Rivkin Featured in Los Angeles Journal as Editor’s Pick: “Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom”

Ella Rivkin, Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group, has been honored as an Editor’s Pick in the Los Angeles Journal for her feature, “Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom.” With 27+ years of expertise, Rivkin empowers entrepreneurs to unlock hidden cash flow, reduce taxes, and build lasting legacies through her mission-driven movement, “It’s All in Your Hands.”