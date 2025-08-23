Ella Rivkin Featured in Los Angeles Journal as Editor’s Pick: “Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom”
Ella Rivkin, Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group, has been honored as an Editor’s Pick in the Los Angeles Journal for her feature, “Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom.” With 27+ years of expertise, Rivkin empowers entrepreneurs to unlock hidden cash flow, reduce taxes, and build lasting legacies through her mission-driven movement, “It’s All in Your Hands.”
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trailblazing tax strategist, coach, and CEO recognized for transforming financial challenges into lasting legacies.
Ella Rivkin, renowned Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group, has been honored with an Editor’s Pick feature in the Los Angeles Journal for her article titled “Ella Rivkin: Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom.”
The recognition underscores Rivkin’s 27+ years of expertise in financial strategy, tax planning, and business consulting—work that has empowered entrepreneurs, business owners, and health and wellness practitioners to unlock $10K–$50K per month in hidden cash flow, reduce taxes, and build sustainable financial systems.
“It’s humbling to be recognized by the Los Angeles Journal for the work I’ve poured my heart into,” said Rivkin. “My mission has always been to show business owners that financial freedom is within their grasp—it’s all about having the right strategy, clarity, and mindset.”
The feature highlights Rivkin’s entrepreneurial journey, including the founding of ERPS Group in 2010, her strategic real estate investments, and her proven ability to help clients align finances with long-term vision and growth. Beyond numbers, she is driven by her movement “It’s All in Your Hands”—a call to action for individuals to reclaim control of their financial journeys.
Recognized nationally for her thought leadership, Rivkin has been featured in USA Today, ABC, NBC, CBC, FOX, Bankrate, and Women’s Thrive. She has co-authored bestsellers with icons like Brian Tracy and been interviewed by marketing legend Jay Abraham.
The Los Angeles Journal, known for spotlighting influential leaders shaping Southern California’s business landscape, selected Rivkin’s article as an Editor’s Pick—a distinction reserved for features that exemplify innovation, leadership, and community impact.
Read the full Los Angeles Journal feature here: https://thelosangelesjournal.com/ella-rivkin-redefining-wealth-strategy-and-freedom/
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group. With over 27 years of experience, she has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs uncover hidden cash flow, scale operations, and build wealth with freedom and purpose. Through her signature movement, “It’s All in Your Hands,” she empowers individuals worldwide to take ownership of their financial destiny and create lasting legacies. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com
Media Contact:
ERPS Group
social@erpsgroup.com
(347) 462- 2778
www.erpsgroup.com
Ella Rivkin, renowned Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group, has been honored with an Editor’s Pick feature in the Los Angeles Journal for her article titled “Ella Rivkin: Redefining Wealth, Strategy, and Freedom.”
The recognition underscores Rivkin’s 27+ years of expertise in financial strategy, tax planning, and business consulting—work that has empowered entrepreneurs, business owners, and health and wellness practitioners to unlock $10K–$50K per month in hidden cash flow, reduce taxes, and build sustainable financial systems.
“It’s humbling to be recognized by the Los Angeles Journal for the work I’ve poured my heart into,” said Rivkin. “My mission has always been to show business owners that financial freedom is within their grasp—it’s all about having the right strategy, clarity, and mindset.”
The feature highlights Rivkin’s entrepreneurial journey, including the founding of ERPS Group in 2010, her strategic real estate investments, and her proven ability to help clients align finances with long-term vision and growth. Beyond numbers, she is driven by her movement “It’s All in Your Hands”—a call to action for individuals to reclaim control of their financial journeys.
Recognized nationally for her thought leadership, Rivkin has been featured in USA Today, ABC, NBC, CBC, FOX, Bankrate, and Women’s Thrive. She has co-authored bestsellers with icons like Brian Tracy and been interviewed by marketing legend Jay Abraham.
The Los Angeles Journal, known for spotlighting influential leaders shaping Southern California’s business landscape, selected Rivkin’s article as an Editor’s Pick—a distinction reserved for features that exemplify innovation, leadership, and community impact.
Read the full Los Angeles Journal feature here: https://thelosangelesjournal.com/ella-rivkin-redefining-wealth-strategy-and-freedom/
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and CEO of ERPS Group. With over 27 years of experience, she has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs uncover hidden cash flow, scale operations, and build wealth with freedom and purpose. Through her signature movement, “It’s All in Your Hands,” she empowers individuals worldwide to take ownership of their financial destiny and create lasting legacies. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com
Media Contact:
ERPS Group
social@erpsgroup.com
(347) 462- 2778
www.erpsgroup.com
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
347-462-2778
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
347-462-2778
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Categories