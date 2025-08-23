SaVida Health Relocates to New Addiction Treatment Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Worcester, MA, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, is proud to announce the opening of its relocated opioid and alcohol treatment center in Worcester, Massachusetts, strengthening SaVida’s commitment to increased access to high-quality, respectful, and personalized addiction treatment for communities across the state.
This opioid and alcohol recovery center offers Suboxone®, Vivitrol®, and Brixadi® Treatment, along with counseling, and comprehensive recovery support.
The Worcester location offers FDA-approved Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), including Suboxone®, alongside behavioral health counseling and supportive recovery services. SaVida Health’s comprehensive model of care extends beyond medication management by providing integrated mental health support for individuals with co-occurring conditions such as depression and anxiety. The center also assists patients with essential social service needs, including housing, food security, and employment resources. With a commitment to continuity of care, SaVida Health’s providers deliver treatment in a safe, confidential, and judgment-free environment, ensuring every patient receives compassionate support throughout their recovery journey.
“Our mission at SaVida Health is to improve the lives of people with opioid or alcohol addiction through respectful, compassionate, and effective care,” said Chad Mullin, Regional Director of Operations and Development, SaVida Health Massachusetts. “This new Worcester clinic allows our team of dedicated medical professionals to engage patients in recovery in a personalized way, providing them the tools and support they need to build healthier, more stable lives.”
The need for accessible, community-based addiction care has never been greater. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, opioid-related overdose deaths continue to place a heavy burden on families and neighborhoods across the state. By eliminating long waitlists and offering same-week appointments, SaVida Health’s Worcester treatment center provides an immediate pathway to recovery.
“What sets SaVida apart is our commitment to seeing the individual behind the diagnosis,” said Antonette Comeau, NP-C. “We meet each patient where they are, support them at every step of their journey, and help them move forward—without stigma and without judgment.”
Patients at SaVida Health Worcester benefit from a whole-person treatment model, which combines medication with behavioral health counseling, recovery coaching, and connections to critical community resources. The clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most commercial insurance plans, ensuring that treatment is affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.
The Worcester clinic is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit SaVida Health Worcester, MA or call the clinic directly.
This opioid and alcohol recovery center offers Suboxone®, Vivitrol®, and Brixadi® Treatment, along with counseling, and comprehensive recovery support.
The Worcester location offers FDA-approved Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), including Suboxone®, alongside behavioral health counseling and supportive recovery services. SaVida Health’s comprehensive model of care extends beyond medication management by providing integrated mental health support for individuals with co-occurring conditions such as depression and anxiety. The center also assists patients with essential social service needs, including housing, food security, and employment resources. With a commitment to continuity of care, SaVida Health’s providers deliver treatment in a safe, confidential, and judgment-free environment, ensuring every patient receives compassionate support throughout their recovery journey.
“Our mission at SaVida Health is to improve the lives of people with opioid or alcohol addiction through respectful, compassionate, and effective care,” said Chad Mullin, Regional Director of Operations and Development, SaVida Health Massachusetts. “This new Worcester clinic allows our team of dedicated medical professionals to engage patients in recovery in a personalized way, providing them the tools and support they need to build healthier, more stable lives.”
The need for accessible, community-based addiction care has never been greater. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, opioid-related overdose deaths continue to place a heavy burden on families and neighborhoods across the state. By eliminating long waitlists and offering same-week appointments, SaVida Health’s Worcester treatment center provides an immediate pathway to recovery.
“What sets SaVida apart is our commitment to seeing the individual behind the diagnosis,” said Antonette Comeau, NP-C. “We meet each patient where they are, support them at every step of their journey, and help them move forward—without stigma and without judgment.”
Patients at SaVida Health Worcester benefit from a whole-person treatment model, which combines medication with behavioral health counseling, recovery coaching, and connections to critical community resources. The clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most commercial insurance plans, ensuring that treatment is affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.
The Worcester clinic is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit SaVida Health Worcester, MA or call the clinic directly.
Contact
SaVida HealthContact
Chad Mullin
508-890-0990
https://savidahealth.com
Shelley M. Modzeleski
s.modzeleski@savidahealth.com
Chad Mullin
508-890-0990
https://savidahealth.com
Shelley M. Modzeleski
s.modzeleski@savidahealth.com
Categories