Heatherwood Senior Living Welcomes Jenny Brown as Director of Culinary Services
Heatherwood Senior Living is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Brown as the community’s new Director of Culinary Services.
Boise, ID, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Brown brings over 15 years of culinary management experience, along with a passion for creative dining and exceptional hospitality. She is known for blending unique flavors with fresh, high-quality ingredients to craft meals that are both nourishing and memorable for residents and their families.
In addition to her culinary expertise, Chef Brown is recognized for her collaborative leadership style. She is committed to mentoring staff, fostering an inclusive work environment, and encouraging cross-cultural teamwork. Her vision closely aligns with Heatherwood’s mission of creating a warm, welcoming community for both residents and team members.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Brown to Heatherwood,” said Cindy Embree, Executive Director. “Her talent, leadership, and genuine care for people will enrich our residents’ dining experience and further strengthen the sense of community that makes Heatherwood special.”
Heatherwood Senior Living remains committed to providing exceptional value, a maintenance-free lifestyle, and vibrant activities, making it one of Boise’s most welcoming retirement communities. At Heatherwood we embrace every day with joy and purpose.
Cindy Embree
208-345-2150
heatherwoodseniors.com
