SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality

New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate.