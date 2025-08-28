SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York City bartenders are introducing a new type of serve to their menus: Elixirs. Built to be poured either with alcohol or without, Elixirs are positioned as a response to two shifts in hospitality, slowing cocktail sales and limited demand for traditional mocktails.
SOBREO Elixirs, a Connecticut based company, developed its zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged product as the base. Bartenders can build one recipe that works in two formats: Spirited (with alcohol) or Clean (zero proof).
The first bars to adopt the category are Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village, two of the city’s leading alcohol-free venues.
“SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” said Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate NYC. “Whether in cocktails, zero-proof drinks, or anything in between, it’s the most impressive I’ve ever tasted.”
Hospitality leaders point to inclusivity as the driver. One recipe that can serve both drinkers and non-drinkers makes menus more efficient while widening the audience for premium drinks.
SOBREO is keeping its launch local, with Elixirs available only in New York City bars.
Contact
Kirk Reynolds
212-931-1862
https://sobreoelixirs.com
