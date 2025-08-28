BPR Method Enterprises, LLC Launches BPR Method™, Whole Body Chiropractic Franchise Opportunity in the USA in Partnership with Franchise Creator
A new franchise opportunity in the Chiropractic Industry is being launched by BPR Method Enterprises, LLC in the continental United States. This opportunity is open to qualified Entrepreneurs and Licensed Chiropractors under the BPR Method™ - Whole Body Chiropractic brand.
Gulf Breeze, FL, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BPR Method ™ - Whole Body Chiropractic is expanding its brand through franchising, offering a unique and lucrative opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the booming Chiropractic industry. Built on the proprietary BPR Method™ (Balanced Pain Relief Method™), BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic stands apart as the only turnkey whole-body chiropractic, solution-based, patient-centered, case-fee/cash-based franchise opportunity in the market. BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic’s proprietary clinical approach utilizes the most advanced, cutting-edge technology with strategic corporate partnerships with RadMediX, TOG/OHI, Hill Laboratories, K-Laser/Indiba, KinetiSense, HyperIce, and ChiroTouch EHR.
With a patient-centered approach and a concierge-style model, BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic ensures high-quality care while maximizing profitability for franchisees.
The Chiropractic industry continues to grow, with millions of Americans seeking Chiropractic care annually, making this an attractive business opportunity in a high-demand sector. Unlike traditional high-volume/low-fee chiropractic clinics, BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic focuses on a quality-over-quantity approach, a concierge style practice with a lower patient volume and higher case-fee. Founded by Dr. Don Carlock Jr. and Ann Carlock, who have a combined 56 years of experience and have treated over 25,000 patients, BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic is a proven system that delivers consistent and reliable outcomes.
This franchise model sets itself apart from all its’ competitors in several ways.
The case-fee/cash-based model prioritizes patient centered care while eliminating the hassle of insurance billing, streamlining operations with as little as 2 staff members ensuring a lower operating cost while increasing profit margins. Franchisees benefit from a four-day work week, ensuring a balanced lifestyle while maintaining strong financial performance. Additionally, the model includes a proprietary supplement line, BPR Method Nutrition, offering products such as Joint Relief, Turmeric with Ginger, MYO-EEZ AM/PM, and MYO-EEZ Sleep Formula, creating additional revenue streams.
Franchisees receive 70 hours of training, operations guidance, equipment support, and marketing assistance. With a focus on superior patient care, the model ensures that franchisees operate efficiently while maximizing patient retention. The ideal franchise location is between 1,500-3,000 square feet and ADA-compliant, allowing accessibility for all patients. Utilizing advanced patient management systems integrated transactions, BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic franchisees have access to a streamlined and efficient business model.
With the chiropractic industry continuing to expand, BPR Method Chiropractic is seeking motivated entrepreneurs to join its franchise network. The opportunity to own a successful, patient-centered Chiropractic business with a proven, case/fee, cash-based model makes BPR Method - Whole Body Chiropractic a standout franchise opportunity. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.bprmethodchiropractor.com.
About Franchise Creator
Franchise Creator was founded by CEO Hossein Kasmai in search of helping established businesses branch out and expand their market through franchising. An entrepreneur at heart, Mr. Kasmai has launched numerous successful business concepts of his own that have been ranked highly in publications such as Entrepreneur Magazine for several years in a row. For more information about Franchise Creator, please visit the company website at www.franchisecreator.com or call 305-592-9229.
Contact
Dr. Don & Ann Carlock
850-324-4924
bprmethodchiropractor.com
