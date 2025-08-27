Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Sioux Falls, SD, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals.
This partnership unites two companies with a shared vision: equipping groomers to deliver outstanding results for pets and the people who love them.
More of What Groomers Love
For decades, Showseason® has been a fixture in grooming salons nationwide, celebrated for its coat-specific shampoos and conditioners, signature finishing sprays and colognes, and spa-inspired treatments like South Bark’s Blueberry Facial® and Speed Dry® products. Designed with the professional’s workflow in mind, these formulas deliver reliable performance, appealing scents, and results groomers can confidently trust.
Through this acquisition, salon professionals can expect even broader access to all their favorite Showseason® products, now strengthened by an enhanced supply chain, faster delivery, and special rewards perks.
A Shared Commitment to Groomer Success
Highlighting Groomer’s Choice’s role in supporting salons and stylists, Joe Zuccarello, Vice President of Groomer Services and Innovation, remarked: “We know how important consistency, quality, and efficiency are in a busy salon. Together, we will deliver more comprehensive grooming solutions, fueling unmatched performance, service, and consumer delight. We are excited to get to know the Showseason® customers and to serve them with the excellence Groomer’s Choice stands for.”
As the brand transitions to new leadership, Showseason ® founder Sandy Gyorgyi reflected: “I’m proud to share that Groomer’s Choice will be carrying the Showseason® legacy forward. They share my passion for quality, my commitment to our loyal customers, and my vision for this brand. While my chapter as the owner is coming to a close, this is not the end for Showseason® — it’s the beginning of an exciting new era. With Groomer’s Choice’s resources, expertise, and dedication, the brand will grow beyond what I could have achieved alone, continuing to serve grooming professionals with the same care and integrity you’ve come to expect.”
What This Means for Showseason® Customers
Uninterrupted Access – Continue purchasing all your favorite Showseason® products, now with even greater availability and customer support.
Formula Integrity – Showseason®’s trusted formulas remain unchanged, with future developments designed to complement – not replace – the lines you know and love.
Exclusive Benefits – Enjoy special promotions, product bundles, and loyalty rewards perks created for grooming professionals.
About Groomer’s Choice Pet Products
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a leading manufacturer and distributor serving both grooming professionals and pet owners. With 27 years of industry expertise, the company unites product development, manufacturing, and distribution under one roof. Its catalog includes thousands of SKUs, from shampoos, conditioners, and colognes to tables, tubs, dryers, clippers, shears, and accessories. Guided by its commitment to exceptional customer support, education, and quality products, Groomer’s Choice helps grooming professionals and pet owners achieve outstanding results.
About Showseason® Animal Products
Showseason® Animal Products, headquartered just outside Atlanta, Georgia, has built its reputation on exceeding expectations for quality, delivery, and value. All of its products are made in the USA, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to quality and consistency. From gentle facial cleansers to powerful de-shedding shampoos, each formula is developed with a focus on performance and care, earning the brand a loyal following among grooming professionals.
Media Contact:
Damien Garber
Sales & Marketing Manager
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products
dgarber@groomerschoice.com
605-782-0512
