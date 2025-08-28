Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers with AMD EPYC™ Processors Offer Lower TCO for AI Workloads in Financial Services
A new study by Prowess Consulting shows that Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with AMD EPYC™ processors can reduce AI workload costs by up to 88% and deliver up to 58% lower total cost of ownership (TCO) over three years compared to Microsoft Azure®. The tested on-premises solution also completed the workload up to 16% faster, offering financial services firms a more efficient and predictable alternative to cloud deployments.
Bellevue, WA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new study by Prowess Consulting shows that financial services firms can reduce costs and improve performance by running AI workloads on-premises. The research focused on Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors and NVIDIA® GPUs, comparing the performance and cost of a real-world AI pipeline on a Dell PowerEdge R7615 server versus a comparable Microsoft Azure® cloud instance.
The study’s results show that the on-premises Dell PowerEdge server completed the AI workload up to 16% faster and at up to 88% lower cost per run. Over a three-year period, the on-premises solution could deliver an up to 58% lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to the cloud-based alternative. Kevin Provost, a Prowess Consulting account director, says, “When you’re running AI workloads every day, cost predictability matters just as much as performance. This study shows that with the right on-premises setup, organizations can get both faster results and tighter cost control without overpaying for cloud horsepower they don’t need.”
The tested workload—a marketing content intelligence pipeline—mirrors real-world use cases in financial services, including customer sentiment analysis and large-scale content embedding. The study highlights the architectural advantages of on-premises infrastructure, including consistent performance, workload-specific hardware tuning, and improved data governance.
In addition to performance and cost benefits, the on-premises platform offers control over the system configuration, BIOS tuning, and GPU availability. These capabilities help eliminate common cloud challenges such as resource contention, startup latency, and unpredictable billing.
The study concludes that for organizations with sustained AI workloads, on-premises infrastructure can offer a more efficient and financially predictable alternative to cloud deployments—particularly in regulated industries like financial services.
To view the full technical research report, visit: https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-finserv-ai-performance-tco-savings/
To learn more about how financial services firms can save costs with on-premises computing for AI workloads, visit https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/p/financial-services-firms-can-run-digital-marketing-campaigns-faster-and-cheaper-with-on-premises-ai/
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
