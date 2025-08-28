Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers with AMD EPYC™ Processors Offer Lower TCO for AI Workloads in Financial Services

A new study by Prowess Consulting shows that Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with AMD EPYC™ processors can reduce AI workload costs by up to 88% and deliver up to 58% lower total cost of ownership (TCO) over three years compared to Microsoft Azure®. The tested on-premises solution also completed the workload up to 16% faster, offering financial services firms a more efficient and predictable alternative to cloud deployments.