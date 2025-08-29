Logictry Launches World’s First "Wisdom Infrastructure" to Scale Human Expertise in the Age of AI, Backed by 5IR Funds Investment
Logictry launches its "Wisdom Infrastructure" to scale human expertise, backed by a 5IR Funds-led $5M raise. The company will convene global leaders at the World Trade Center during United Nations General Assembly week to address the human side of the $80 trillion wealth transfer.
New York, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As artificial intelligence floods the world with information, Logictry today announced the launch of its pioneering “Wisdom Infrastructure,” a new category of technology and community designed to structure, scale, and deploy verifiable human expertise. To fuel its expansion, the company also announced that 5IR Funds will lead its $5 million capital raise, enabling Logictry to roll out its fully integrated ecosystem that empowers experts, businesses, and the public to navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.
In a digital landscape grappling with algorithmic bias and unreliable content, Logictry provides the essential human-centric counterbalance. The company’s integrated platform transforms the deep knowledge of the world’s leading thinkers into accessible, interactive applications, ensuring that authentic human wisdom remains the driving force behind critical decisions.
The Logictry ecosystem operates as a powerful B2B2C flywheel, seamlessly connecting its three core pillars:
Logic Studio™: A no-code SaaS platform that enables businesses and individual experts to codify their institutional knowledge and decision-making processes into scalable, interactive guides and applications.
Logic Platform™: A free public knowledge library that showcases the expert-led content built with Logic Studio™, offering trusted, interactive guidance to help the public make better decisions on everything from career changes to conscious travel.
Logic Centers Powered By The Logic Circle™: These centers are powered by a private, curated community of next-generation inheritors, family offices, and impact investors that serve as the engine for the entire ecosystem. The first center is set to be announced during the high-level week around UNGA 2025.
“For years, we’ve been told that more information is the answer. It’s not. The answer is better wisdom,” said Chris Fronda, Founder and Co-CEO of Logictry. “While others are building artificial intelligence, we are building the infrastructure for human intelligence. Our vision is to scale wisdom, and this investment allows us to provide every organization and individual with the tools to do just that.”
To mark this expansion, Logictry will convene global leaders and next-generation philanthropists for a private event at the World Trade Center on September 22, 2025. The gathering, produced by the recently FORBES-featured duo at No Pressure Networking, will address the critical leadership and wisdom challenges accompanying the historic $80 trillion global wealth transfer and showcase the launch of the new Logic Centers.
“The greatest risks and opportunities in the $80 trillion wealth transfer aren’t financial; they are human,” said Chelsea Toler, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Logictry. “Next-Gens do not just need financial advice; they need trusted spaces to navigate learning, legacy, and purpose. After nearly a decade of research, tech innovation, listening sessions with over 2,000+ next gens and families, and global network building, Logictry is ready to serve as the leader for next-gen education—not as advisors or fund managers, but as peers and amplifiers building the wisdom infrastructure to help guide their paths. As a next gen myself, I am committed to creating a clear, trusted way forward that ensures rising gen’s and next gen’s have an established seat at leadership tables.”
The Logic Centers™, powered by the Logic Circle™, will provide a sanctuary home for intergenerational learning, AI readiness, and next-gen education. The centers will advance some of the most innovative solutions and initiatives of our times.
5IR Funds, a venture capital firm focused on the core technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, is leading the investment to accelerate the growth of Logictry’s platform and the global expansion of its Logic Center initiatives.
“The Fifth Industrial Revolution is creating unprecedented complexity, and the most valuable companies will be those that provide the foundational infrastructure to manage it,” said David Carstens at 5IR Funds. “Logictry is a perfect embodiment of our ‘picks and shovels’ thesis. They are not just building an application; they are building the essential infrastructure for human wisdom to operate and scale in the age of AI. We are backing Logictry because they are creating a defensible, category-defining business.”
About Logictry
Logictry is the world's first Wisdom Infrastructure company. Through its integrated ecosystem, which includes the Logic Studio™ no-code tool and the Logic Platform™ public knowledge library, Logictry provides the tools to structure, scale, and deploy human expertise. The company’s mission is to help everyone make better decisions, faster, by championing human intelligence in the age of AI. Logictry has supported and grown UN World Logic Day as a global initiative and platform in 33+ countries focused on including the private sector for policy decision-making and global coherence.
More: www.logictry.com
About 5IR Funds
5IR Funds is a venture capital firm, backed by the Patel Family, that invests in the foundational infrastructure of the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR). The firm backs visionary founders building the future of AI, blockchain, quantum computing, extended reality, and advanced materials. With a focus on companies with defensible intellectual property and a clear path to scale, 5IR Funds partners with the early-stage architects of the new economy to build enduring, category-defining businesses.
More: www.5irfunds.com
