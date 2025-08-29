CentrePoint Construction Leads Rebuilding Efforts in Altadena Following Devastating Wildfires
CentrePoint Construction, a Los Angeles–based family contractor, is leading wildfire rebuild efforts in Altadena. Providing design, permitting, and construction under one roof, the firm offers free virtual consultations, transparent pricing, and quality craftsmanship to help homeowners restore their properties and return home with confidence.
Altadena, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CentrePoint Construction Inc., a trusted Southern California design-build firm, has announced its continued commitment to helping Altadena families rebuild after the recent wildfires. With dozens of homes destroyed and many families displaced, CentrePoint is stepping forward to provide expert guidance, transparent pricing, and turnkey rebuilding solutions to support the community’s recovery.
“Our mission goes beyond construction — it’s about restoring homes, families, and a sense of normalcy,” said Alon Idelson, General Contractor and Owner of CentrePoint Construction Inc. “As a local, family-run business, we are here in Altadena not just during the rebuild, but long after, to support our neighbors.”
CentrePoint Construction has already begun assisting property owners with:
Fire rebuild consultations and site assessments
Full architectural and engineering services
Navigating Los Angeles County Building & Safety permitting requirements
Title 24 energy compliance and updated fire code standards
Transparent construction bids with realistic timelines
The firm also offers complimentary 45-minute virtual consultations for Altadena homeowners to review rebuilding options, insurance considerations, and construction timelines.
For many families, navigating property tax reassessments, insurance payouts, and California’s 10% guideline for disaster rebuilds can be overwhelming. CentrePoint helps simplify the process, guiding homeowners from design through completion with a client-first approach.
“We believe in building stronger and smarter, while keeping families’ budgets and timelines realistic,” added Idelson. “The resilience of Altadena inspires us, and we’re proud to be part of its recovery.”
About CentrePoint Construction Inc.
CentrePoint Construction Inc. is a boutique, family-run design-build firm based in Los Angeles County. The company specializes in ADUs, fire rebuilds, new home construction, additions, and tenant improvement projects. Known for high-quality craftsmanship, code compliance expertise, and personable client care, CentrePoint has become a trusted partner for homeowners rebuilding after disasters.
CentrePoint Construction Inc.
Phone: (323) 536-3741
Email: info@ctrpointcal.com
Website: https://www.ctrpointcal.com/new-home-rebuild-altadena
CentrePoint Construction Inc. is a boutique, family-run design-build firm based in Los Angeles County. The company specializes in ADUs, fire rebuilds, new home construction, additions, and tenant improvement projects. Known for high-quality craftsmanship, code compliance expertise, and personable client care, CentrePoint has become a trusted partner for homeowners rebuilding after disasters.
