Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves

Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time.