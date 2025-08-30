Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves
Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time.
Chino Hills, CA, August 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Southern California-based salsa brand Amor Salsita has officially celebrated its first year on the shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions (AVP)—a milestone that reflects the power of team, community, partnership, and perseverance for a small, woman-owned business.
In just 12 months, Amor Salsita has grown from a family recipe to a household staple, embraced by customers across the southland. The brand’s founders credit their success to the support of AVP, loyal fans, the broader community and family.
“This first year has been an incredible journey for our team, our family, and our customers,” said the Amor Salsita founders. “From the moment we hit the shelves to seeing people share our salsa at parties and family dinners, we are humbled and grateful.”
Amor Salsita’s one-year milestone also reflects the company’s commitment to being part of a larger entrepreneurial ecosystem. Earlier this year, the team joined fellow women entrepreneurs at the NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) California Propel Conference at SoFi Stadium—an annual gathering dedicated to advancing women business owners.
“Sharing space with fellow small businesses was a reminder that our greatest strength comes from lifting one another up.” the team added. Amor Salsita stands with the small business community and the work of local chambers of commerce and community sponsors. Events and connections like these are the heartbeat of small business.
Looking ahead, Amor Salsita is focused on expanding its lineup with seasonal favorites and fresh innovations while staying true to its roots—offering bold, fresh flavors that bring people together.
Here’s what’s currently in stores: Albertsons, Vons, and Pavillions in the produce section:
Amor Salsita — Flavors
- Salsa Rojita — Mild
- Salsa Roja Medium — Medium
- Hatch Chile Avocado — Medium
- Salsa Fresca — Medium
- Tomatillo Salsa — Medium
- Salsa Roja Hot — Hot
- Hatch Chile Salsa (Seasonal) — Hot
- Mango Habanero — Medium
“To our retail partners, friends, fans, and family—thank you for making our first year unforgettable,” the Amor Salsita team shared. “The best is yet to come.”
