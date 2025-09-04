Miss Thang Returns with “Come Sit With Me and Let’s Talk,” the Latest Book from LGBTQ+ Trailblazer Brian Edwards
Los Angeles, CA, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the mid-1980s, LGBTQ+ trailblazer Brian Edwards carved his path alongside icons like Donna Summer and Joan Rivers. Over the decades, he built a reputation as a multi-award-winning talent executive, client relations rep, producer, writer, and occasional performer – working with some of the most recognizable names in show business: Cindy Crawford, Susan Sarandon, Melissa Rivers, Whoopi Goldberg, Farrah Fawcett, Shirley Jones, Naomi Judd, and Vanessa Williams—just to name a few. His legacy even takes the stage in the Tony-nominated Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, where Edwards is portrayed—reminding us that the voices behind the scenes deserve to be honored just as boldly as those in front of them.
Now, Edwards returns with his third collection of life stories, Come Sit With Me and Let’s Talk—an unfiltered, heartfelt companion to Enter Miss Thang (2013) and I Might Have Been Queen (2019). This latest volume distills Edwards’ singular journey into the intimacy of a heart-to-heart, blending the most memorable stories from his earlier books with fresh recollections, untold chapters, and photos. He shares the triumphs and trials that shaped a career defined by resilience, recognition, and influence—offering perspective, encouragement, and the kind of advice that only comes from living it.
“One of the greatest mistakes you can make in life is focusing on what others think or say, instead of dedicating yourself to your dreams and ambitions,” reflects Edwards. “I learned this firsthand early in my career, but with time, I came to understand that we each have the power to rise above obstacles and shape the life we deserve. Never let anyone convince you otherwise.”
Adding to that, Edwards shares: “To be honest, where you start out really doesn’t matter. Your life shouldn’t be defined by your family, their financial status, how you were raised, or the school you attended—it should be shaped by the convictions you choose to nurture within your heart. Trusting your instincts leads to personal fulfillment—which is, without question, the most rewarding part of self-discovery.”
Come Sit With Me and Let’s Talk is a perfect poolside or airplane read for anyone who’s ever chased a dream, survived a setback, or laughed through the chaos. Edwards’ life stories transcend demographics, reminding readers of the power of authenticity and commitment to a goal. His unflinching voice and compassion thread through each chapter, elevating lifelong experiences into moments of insight and connection.
“Come Sit With Me And Let’s Talk is my favorite book of Brian’s so far because it combines hilarious new content as well as updated versions of the greatest hits of his other books. Brian’s sense of humor is spontaneous, wicked, and unapologetic. So sit back and get ready to laugh with my big sister.” —Melissa Rivers
“Brian's sassy humor and spontaneous delivery make every interaction feel special. Whether he's holding court with his trademark wit or sharing heartfelt words, he has a way of turning even the most ordinary occasions into something meaningful.” —Cindy Crawford
