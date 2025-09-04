Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption.
Boston, MA, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Web3 Enabler is proud to announce the release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 at the Northeast Dreamin event in Boston. Web3 Enabler builds enterprise blockchain applications that run on Salesforce, helping companies simplify global payments. With this release, stablecoin vendor payments that settle directly into bank accounts worldwide are now a reality. Version 3.1 introduces vendor liquidation wallets, giving businesses the ability to pay vendors in stablecoins while allowing those vendors to receive funds in their preferred fiat currency — Dollars, Euros, Pounds, Pesos, and more.
Blockchain Payments v3 Increases support for On-ramps and Off-ramps
The v3 release line of Blockchain Payments has been all about expanding global payment flexibility through on-ramps and off-ramps. Companies can now handle digital asset inflows and outflows more easily, bridging the gap between blockchain-native payments and traditional finance.
With each new version, Blockchain Payments strengthens its position as a flexible, enterprise-ready payment solution on Salesforce.
Vendors can connect a bank account and automatically offramp (new in 3.1)
The headline feature of v3.1 is vendor liquidation wallets. Businesses can pay vendors directly in stablecoins (e.g., USDC or USDT), and vendors can choose whether to connect a crypto wallet to receive payments on-chain or connect a bank account to automatically offramp into fiat.
This means a business can send a vendor stablecoins, and the vendor receives funds in their local currency. A supplier in Mexico can get Pesos, a consultant in Europe can get Euros, while a partner in the U.S. receives Dollars — all from the same payment process.
By removing the complexity of handling digital assets, v3.1 makes stablecoin-based global vendor payments practical and accessible.
Companies can connect a bank account and automatically offramp client payments (new in 3.0)
The previous version, v3.0, introduced the ability for companies to connect a bank account and automatically offramp client payments. That upgrade meant enterprises could start accepting stablecoins and automatically convert them into fiat for treasury and financial reporting — eliminating volatility concerns.
Now, with v3.1, this capability extends to vendors, completing the cycle for both incoming and outgoing stablecoin flows.
On-ramping and Native Wallet Support coming soon (new in v3.2)
Looking ahead, v3.2 will introduce on-ramping and native wallet support, allowing businesses and vendors to fund wallets directly from bank accounts and hold digital assets within the Blockchain Payments ecosystem.
This upcoming functionality will make it even easier for companies to embrace digital payments end-to-end, supporting a wider range of enterprise use cases.
Simplify payments and collections with stable coins
Stablecoins are proving to be one of the most effective tools for cross-border business payments. By combining speed, low cost, and global accessibility, they reduce the friction that comes with traditional wire transfers and correspondent banking.
Pay vendors globally with stablecoins.
Give vendors flexibility to receive payments in wallets or bank accounts.
Automatically convert into local fiat currencies.
This creates a faster, simpler, and more reliable process for both sides of every transaction.
Web3 Enabler is an independent software company specializing on the development of cryptocurrency software for the Salesforce Ecosystem. Learn more about Blockchain Payments on the website at, web3enabler.com/product/blockchain-payments
Salesforce and AppExchange are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc. Web3 Enabler is an independent software vendor and is not endorsed by or affiliated with Salesforce, Inc.
Alex M. Hochberger
954-871-9968
https://web3enabler.com
