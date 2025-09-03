Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network
Franklin, TN, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new moves are planned to strengthen the company's positioning in key markets.
Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality hard-surface flooring, announced the completion of five strategic store relocations across the country. These moves underscore the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing customer convenience, and delivering exceptional value to homeowners, builders, and contractors:
Comstock to Grand Rapids, MI: Lumber Liquidators has optimized its footprint in the Midwest with a move from Comstock to a new location at 850 28th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids Michigan where it will be located next to its sister store Cabinets To Go.
Newark, NJ to Claymont, DE: In an effort to better serve the Delaware community, the Newark location has relocated to a more accessible location at 203 Naamans Rd in Claymont.
Newman, GA to Douglasville, GA: In Georgia, Lumber Liquidators moved its Newman store to 7424 Douglas Blvd. in Douglasville Georgia.
Tinley Park, IL to Bolingbrook, IL: Enhancing service around the greater Chicagoland area, the Tinley Park store has relocated to a new facility at 117 S Weber Road in Bolingbrook Illinois.
Modesto, CA to Santa Rosa, CA: For Northern California customers, Lumber Liquidators is pleased to announce the relocation of its Modesto store to 2716 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa, California.
“These store moves are part of our continued growth strategy, designed to bring the best possible experience to our customers,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “We're excited to reinvigorate our brand in these communities and offer an even better selection of beautiful, high-quality flooring options. Returning to what made Lumber Liquidators great has enabled us to better serve the markets we operate in, and we’re committed to making projects easier and more affordable for all.”
Each of these new store locations will continue to be an integral part of Lumber Liquidators’ nationwide network of over 200 stores, contributing to the company’s commitment to delivering unbeatable value across the country.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
