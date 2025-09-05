FinMason CEO David Remstein Named One of Top 25 WealthTech Executives for 2025
FinMason CEO David Remstein Named Top 25 WealthTech Executive for 2025 David Remstein, CEO of FinMason Inc., has been recognised as one of The Top 25 WealthTech Executives of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report, highlighting his leadership in democratizing institutional-grade investment analytics across the financial services industry.
Boston, MA, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FinMason CEO David Remstein Named One of Top 25 WealthTech Executives for 2025 Industry recognition highlights Remstein's leadership in democratizing institutional-grade investment analytics.
FinMason, Inc., a leading provider of institutional-grade investment analytics, data aggregation and validation, and insurance/annuity technology for financial services, announced that CEO David Remstein has been selected as one of The Top 25 WealthTech Executives of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report.
The prestigious recognition celebrates executives who are transforming the delivery of wealth management services through innovative technology solutions. Remstein was chosen for his strategic vision in expanding access to sophisticated investment analytics across the financial services industry, as well as his leadership in scaling FinMason's global operations and significant growth.
"This recognition reflects not just David's individual leadership, but the broader transformation happening across our industry." David has been instrumental in our mission to democratize institutional-grade analytics, making sophisticated investment tools accessible to organizations of every size." - Phil Taylor, President & Chief Analytics Officer at FinMason
Under Remstein's leadership as CEO, FinMason has experienced significant growth, expanding its analytics library from 700 to over 1,400 metrics while building a global client base that spans asset owners, asset managers, wealth advisors, and insurance and, annuity companies. The company's cloud-native platform now offers scalable analytics for multi-asset portfolios, encompassing both public and private securities, enabling financial institutions to inform decision-making, generate client reports, and maintain portfolio transparency.
"The wealth management industry is undergoing a fundamental shift toward technology-driven solutions, and I'm honored to be recognized alongside other leaders who are driving this transformation," said Remstein.
Remstein brings over three decades of experience in financial services to his role at FinMason.Prior to joining FinMason, he served as the global head of buy-side financial consulting at Riskcare Inc. His background includes senior leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, where he served as global head of investment performance and COO of investment analytics and consulting, as well as global head of client reporting at Citi Private Bank. finmason.com
The recognition comes as FinMason continues to expand its global presence and product offerings. The company solution andnched FinCore™, its comprehensive investment data management solution, and has formed strategic partnerships to integrate AI-powered capabilities into its platform.
About FinMason
FinMason is a global financial technology company that produces institutional-grade, proprietary investment and risk analytics for the financial services industry. The company's cloud-native platform provides over 1,400 analytics across more than nine million securities, serving asset owners, asset managers, wealth advisors, software platforms, and insurance companies worldwide. FinMason's solutions include portfolio and investment risk analytics, investment data management and validation, and custom analytics for insurance annuity products. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.
About The Financial Technology Report
The Financial Technology Report covers the latest trends, innovations, and developments in financial technology, providing insights into how technology is reshaping the financial services industry. The publication's annual recognition program celebrates leaders who are driving meaningful change across various sectors of fintech.
FinMason, Inc., a leading provider of institutional-grade investment analytics, data aggregation and validation, and insurance/annuity technology for financial services, announced that CEO David Remstein has been selected as one of The Top 25 WealthTech Executives of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report.
The prestigious recognition celebrates executives who are transforming the delivery of wealth management services through innovative technology solutions. Remstein was chosen for his strategic vision in expanding access to sophisticated investment analytics across the financial services industry, as well as his leadership in scaling FinMason's global operations and significant growth.
"This recognition reflects not just David's individual leadership, but the broader transformation happening across our industry." David has been instrumental in our mission to democratize institutional-grade analytics, making sophisticated investment tools accessible to organizations of every size." - Phil Taylor, President & Chief Analytics Officer at FinMason
Under Remstein's leadership as CEO, FinMason has experienced significant growth, expanding its analytics library from 700 to over 1,400 metrics while building a global client base that spans asset owners, asset managers, wealth advisors, and insurance and, annuity companies. The company's cloud-native platform now offers scalable analytics for multi-asset portfolios, encompassing both public and private securities, enabling financial institutions to inform decision-making, generate client reports, and maintain portfolio transparency.
"The wealth management industry is undergoing a fundamental shift toward technology-driven solutions, and I'm honored to be recognized alongside other leaders who are driving this transformation," said Remstein.
Remstein brings over three decades of experience in financial services to his role at FinMason.Prior to joining FinMason, he served as the global head of buy-side financial consulting at Riskcare Inc. His background includes senior leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, where he served as global head of investment performance and COO of investment analytics and consulting, as well as global head of client reporting at Citi Private Bank. finmason.com
The recognition comes as FinMason continues to expand its global presence and product offerings. The company solution andnched FinCore™, its comprehensive investment data management solution, and has formed strategic partnerships to integrate AI-powered capabilities into its platform.
About FinMason
FinMason is a global financial technology company that produces institutional-grade, proprietary investment and risk analytics for the financial services industry. The company's cloud-native platform provides over 1,400 analytics across more than nine million securities, serving asset owners, asset managers, wealth advisors, software platforms, and insurance companies worldwide. FinMason's solutions include portfolio and investment risk analytics, investment data management and validation, and custom analytics for insurance annuity products. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.
About The Financial Technology Report
The Financial Technology Report covers the latest trends, innovations, and developments in financial technology, providing insights into how technology is reshaping the financial services industry. The publication's annual recognition program celebrates leaders who are driving meaningful change across various sectors of fintech.
Contact
FinMasonContact
Amy Tobin
(617) 600-7381
www.finmason.com
Amy Tobin
(617) 600-7381
www.finmason.com
Categories