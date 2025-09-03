Psychiatry Grand Opening
Yonkers, NY, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cordial Psychiatry Announces Grand Opening of New Yonkers Office
Cordial Psychiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office at 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704. The celebration will take place on Monday, September 8th at 5:00 PM, with local leaders, staff, and community members invited to attend.
Cordial Psychiatry provides comprehensive mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, psychotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and telepsychiatry. The new location allows the practice to expand services to meet the growing need for accessible and compassionate mental health care in Yonkers and the surrounding region.
“We are opening this new office to better serve our community,” said Dr Mehdi Kazmi of Cordial Psychiatry. “Our mission is to make high-quality psychiatric care available to every patient, whether they are recovering from hospitalization, managing chronic mental health needs, or seeking therapy for the first time.”
In addition to in-office care, Cordial Psychiatry partners with local hospitals, nursing facilities, and outpatient programs to ensure continuity of care across all settings.
Event Details
Grand Opening: Monday, September 8, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704
Contact Information
Phone: 914-570-9000
Email: help@cordialpsychiatry.com
Website: www.cordialpsychiatry.com
