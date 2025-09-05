HTX Prosthetics LLC Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Cypress, TX
Custom Prosthetics Now Designed, Built, and Fit Onsite
Cypress, TX, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HTX Prosthetics LLC is proud to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 11115 McCracken Circle, Ste. A, Cypress, TX 77429. This move marks a major milestone for the Houston-based company known for delivering highly personalized, technologically advanced prosthetic solutions.
The new location consolidates the entire prosthetic care process under one roof—from initial consultation to design, fabrication, and final fitting. This vertical integration allows HTX Prosthetics to accelerate delivery times while improving outcomes for patients across the region.
"This facility represents a new era for HTX Prosthetics," said Jonathan Scott, CP/LP and President of HTX Prosthetics LLC. "By bringing every step of the prosthetic process under one roof, we’re not only improving efficiency—we’re enhancing the patient experience. Our goal has always been to deliver prosthetics that restore mobility and improve lives, and this space allows us to do that better than ever before."
The upgraded facility features cutting-edge manufacturing tools, digital design capabilities, and private fitting rooms—allowing the HTX team to fully tailor each device to the unique anatomy and lifestyle of the user.
HTX Prosthetics continues to set the standard for quality, compassion, and innovation in prosthetic care. The company’s new headquarters is open for appointments, tours, and consultations.
For more information or to schedule a consultation:
Call: 713-355-9435
Email: info@htxprosthetics.com
Visit: www.htxprosthetics.com
About HTX Prosthetics LLC
HTX Prosthetics is a leader in custom prosthetic care, offering advanced solutions that restore function and confidence. With a patient-first approach and in-house manufacturing, HTX empowers individuals to live full, independent lives through mobility innovation and personalized service.
Press inquiries welcome. Interview opportunities with President Jonathan Scott, CP/LP, are available upon request.
