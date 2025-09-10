Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)

Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission.