Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission.
St. Augustine, FL, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS, a highly respected cosmetic and neuromuscular dentist based in St. Augustine, has been nominated and selected to serve on the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). Since joining ICCMO in 2017, Dr. Kinsey has demonstrated steadfast commitment to advancing neuromuscular dentistry. Having passed her fellowship exam last year and currently holding cases under review for certification, she is now eligible for ICCMO Fellowship recognition.
Dr. Kinsey brings to this leadership role over 20 years of distinguished dental practice. She earned her DDS with honors from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in 1994 and completed a General Practice Residency at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she excelled and was invited to return as chief resident. Since 2005, she has served patients across Northeast Florida and built Palencia Dental into one of the state’s most recognized practices.
Her philosophy blends the science, craft, and art of dentistry. A lifelong learner, she trained at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, earning the prestigious title of LVI Fellow. Her practice is grounded in creating not just beautiful smiles, but functional ones—addressing TMJ disorders, sleep apnea, and related symptoms with state-of-the-art techniques. She also offers aesthetic treatments like injectables, laser therapies, and scar removal, ensuring a holistic approach customized to each patient.
An active member of professional organizations, Dr. Kinsey is affiliated with the:
American Dental Association
Florida Dental Association
American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
Academy of Laser Dentistry
Center for Occlusal Studies
International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics
American Dental Implant Association
American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine
International Association of Physiologic Dentistry
She regularly attends both ICCMO’s annual and international meetings, including past gatherings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary, fostering global collaboration and knowledge exchange.
“I am deeply honored to be invited to the Board of Regents,” said Dr. Kinsey. “This opportunity allows me to further align with ICCMO’s mission of advancing patient care, education, and research in neuromuscular dentistry on a global level.”
For more information about Dr. Kinsey and Palencia Dental, visit www.palenciadental.com.
For more about ICCMO, please visit www.iccmo.org.
For media inquiries regarding Dr. Kinsey’s appointment, contact Tracy, ICCMO Manager, at tracy@iccmo.org.
