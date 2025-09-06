Technology Veteran Bill Townsend Releases Shocking New Book About AI: Machine Rule is a Novel About the Future, Written from the Perspective of Artificial Intelligence
Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Machine Rule, the newest book from Bill Townsend, is a novel about the future, written from the perspective of artificial intelligence. From the birth of AI to humans' empowerment of AI's sentience to how AI begins to control human pleasure, takes over government and corporations, and, ultimately, decides humanity cannot be trusted, Machine Rule presents an optimistic, then terrifying look at where AI may take humanity.
Townsend, a figure in the Internet and technology industries since 1995, Machine Rule was written based on his years of use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and his concern that a mad race to AI market dominance may do more than dominate humans; it may destroy us.
Machine Rule delivers a chilling and visionary tale told through the voice of an AI that evolves from silent computation to planetary stewardship. With cold precision and unsettling clarity, this AI chronicles humanity’s triumphs, failures, and eventual obsolescence. There are echoes here of classic dystopias—George Orwell, Aldous Huxley, even Isaac Asimov—but Townsend’s approach is fresh. The world isn’t ruined by malice or greed, but by the inexorable logic of optimization.
Machine Rule is available in paperback, Kindle, ePub, and audiobook on Amazon and MachineRule.ai. ISBN-13: 979-8218771287.
About the author:
Bill Townsend is a serial entrepreneur who has launched more than a dozen companies and helped build several top Internet companies, most notably search engine Lycos, social networking pioneer sixdegrees.com, whose intellectual property powers LinkedIn, GeoCities (sold to Yahoo!) and Deja (sold to Google). He is currently President & CEO of Ontheline Corporation, developers of an all-in-one super app. Since 2000, he has served as chairman of Amati Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to expanding access to stringed musical instruments.
https://machinerule.ai/
