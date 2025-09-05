New Book by Veteran Developer Michael Payne Tackles Burnout and Culture in Tech
Michael Payne’s new book, Beyond the Commit: The Human Side of Software Development (October 6, 2025), blends 25 years of software experience with mindfulness and leadership practices. It explores burnout, hidden process friction, and the role of humility in building sustainable engineering culture, offering developers and leaders a more human path to lasting success.
Nacogdoches, TX, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After more than 25 years writing code, leading teams, and coaching developers, Michael Payne has seen firsthand how software work can quietly erode the people doing it. His new book, Beyond the Commit: The Human Side of Software Development, blends hard-won technical lessons with mindfulness and leadership practices to show a better path forward.
Payne argues that culture isn’t about perks like ping-pong tables or snacks. It’s about how teams solve problems, how leaders respond to mistakes, and whether people feel like their work matters. Drawing on his career as a consultant, teacher, and mentor, Payne explores the warning signs of burnout, the friction hidden in everyday processes, and the role humility plays in building resilient teams.
“In my experience, the best teams aren’t the ones chasing the latest framework,” Payne says. “They’re the ones that slow down enough to listen, to each other and to themselves. That’s what makes software sustainable.”
Beyond the Commit is part cautionary tale, part field guide. It invites developers, managers, and executives alike to reconsider what healthy engineering culture looks like — and how to create it without burning people out in the process.
The book will be released on October 6, 2025 through Amazon and major distributors. Advance copies are available upon request.
About the Author
Michael Payne is a software consultant, entrepreneur, and mentor with over two decades of experience building and modernizing systems for companies of all sizes. He is the founder of Coexius, a technical strategy firm, and is known for bringing clarity and calm to complex technical challenges. Payne lives in Nacogdoches, Texas, with his wife, their daughter, and three sons.
