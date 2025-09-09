Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Richmond, IN, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent care clinics in serving communities every day, particularly in rural and medically underserved areas.
The proclamation, secured with the support of Fast Pace Health, underscores the core mission of urgent care: to provide timely, compassionate, and efficient medical care for non-life-threatening conditions, injuries, and illnesses. The designation celebrates the dedicated healthcare professionals who serve as the "frontline of community health," offering an essential alternative to emergency rooms and ensuring continuity of care with convenient hours.
“We are immensely honored that Governor Braun has recognized the invaluable contributions of urgent care providers across Indiana,” said Selena Gurley, MSN, FNP-C, CRHCP, Vice President of Accreditation. “This proclamation is not just for Fast Pace Health; it is a tribute to all urgent care teams who work tirelessly to expand access to high-quality healthcare, especially in our rural communities. It reinforces our commitment to providing accessible, patient-centered services where they are needed most.”
With over 315 locations across the Southeast and 32 clinics in Indiana, the Fast Pace Health family of companies has established a robust network of clinics designed to meet the unique needs of its patients. Urgent care services are available on both weekdays and weekends, offering flexible solutions for unexpected health concerns.
The proclamation also acknowledges the broader urgent care community and is a testament to the industry's role in supporting public health, a mission championed by organizations like the Urgent Care Association.
"On Urgent Care Appreciation Day, the Urgent Care Association recognizes the vital role Urgent Care Centers play in keeping Hoosiers healthy. Over the past several years, our field has made tremendous progress in expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective care, making it easier and more convenient for families across Indiana to get the care they need, when they need it. Urgent Care Centers are proud to be a trusted partner in improving the health and well-being of communities all across Indiana," said Steve Sellars, MBA, CEO of Urgent Care Association.
Fast Pace Health invites all Hoosiers to recognize the critical role of urgent care professionals on "Urgent Care Appreciation Day." Patients can find their nearest clinic and view specific service hours by visiting the company’s online location finder at: https://fastpacehealth.com/location-finder/.
For more information about Fast Pace Health’s services, including urgent care, primary care, and telehealth, visit https://fastpacehealth.com/service/urgent-care/.
About Fast Pace Health
The Fast Pace Health family of companies is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, behavioral health and other services with over 315 clinics across Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and North Carolina. Focused on rural and underserved communities, Fast Pace Health provides high-quality, patient-centered healthcare with a commitment to accessibility, affordability, and convenience. Fast Pace Health clinics offer a broad range of services with extended hours on weekdays and weekends to ensure patients can get the care they need, when they need it.
Contact:
Selena Gurley, MSN, FNP-C, CRHCP
Vice President of Accreditation
selena.gurley@fastpacehealth.com
https://fastpacehealth.com/service/urgent-care/
