Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions.
St. Petersburg, FL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Natural Cure Labs announced a new and enhanced formula for Level Off, its popular anti spike glucose support supplement launched in 2024. The improved blend now includes loquat leaf extract, an ingredient with a growing body of research supporting healthy glucose balance in adults. The upgrade comes amid rapid product adoption and growing awareness of America’s widespread metabolic challenges.
A UNC study found only 12% of American adults met all markers of metabolic health, underscoring the importance of day-to-day glucose habits.
“Adding loquat leaf extract elevates Level Off even further,” said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder and CEO of Natural Cure Labs. “It reflects our commitment to evolving formulas in line with new research. Our goal is to give healthy adults an evidence-informed, natural way to support steadier glucose responses at mealtime.”
Why Glucose Balance Matters
Glucose variability can influence how people feel throughout the day, from post-meal energy dips to cravings. At a population level, the numbers point to a clear need: healthy insulin sensitivity affects tens of millions, metabolic syndrome remains common, and very few adults meet the full criteria for metabolic health.
“Consumers increasingly ask for natural, transparent solutions,” added Sununtnasuk. “Loquat leaf extract joins our original lineup of 11 ingredients, strengthening the evidence base and ensuring Level Off remains at the forefront of clean-label glucose support.”
What is Level Off?
Level Off is a clean-label, research-informed formula for healthy adults. Taken just before a meal containing carbohydrates, it helps support a healthy glucose response in healthy individuals.
The updated formula features 11 unique ingredients, including:
- Loquat leaf extract – studied for its role in supporting healthy glucose metabolism.
- White mulberry leaf standardized for DNJ (1-Deoxynojirimycin) - a natural alpha-glucosidase inhibitor.
- Citrus bioflavonoids and cinnamon extract - which may help support healthy insulin regulation in healthy individuals.
- A proprietary antioxidant blend for overall metabolic wellness.
All products are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free, made in GMP-certified U.S. facilities, with third-party testing for purity and potency.
What Makes Level Off Different?
- Expanded evidence base: now featuring loquat leaf extract alongside 47 published research studies across other ingredients.
- Practical use case: designed for healthy adults seeking support for post-meal glucose moderation alongside diet, activity, and sleep.
- Clean-label quality: vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, U.S.-made, third-party tested.
Availability
Level Off is available at naturalcurelabs.com and major online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Target+. Full ingredient details and usage guidance are provided on the product page.
About Natural Cure Labs
Founded in 2015, Natural Cure Labs is a U.S.-based supplement company dedicated to clean-label, science-backed formulas. The company has served over 190,000 customers worldwide and earned 40+ industry awards for quality and transparency.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Damon Sununtnasuk
1 (800) 303-6214
https://www.naturalcurelabs.com/
