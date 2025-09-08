Snatched Wear Officially Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Shapewear Brand
Snatched Wear officially launches as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear brand, debuting seamless bodysuits designed for everyday wear. With inclusive sizing, accessible pricing, and a focus on clean design, Snatched Wear enters the market to deliver comfort, reliable fit, and global online access at SnatchedWear.com.
Miami, FL, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Snatched Wear has officially launched as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear and lingerie brand, debuting its first collections of bodysuits, seamless bras, waist trainers, and sportswear. The launch marks the company’s formal entry into the women’s apparel market with a focus on comfort, inclusivity, and everyday function.
The debut of Snatched Wear is timed to respond to a growing demand for shapewear that prioritizes clean lines and reliability over exaggerated marketing claims. The brand positions itself around “real fit” testing and an accessible pricing structure, creating products that are both practical for daily wear and aligned with contemporary aesthetics.
Collections Available at Launch
Snatched Wear’s online flagship store, SnatchedWear.com, features a curated assortment of products across four key categories:
Bodysuits: Available in a variety of cuts, including cami, tank, open-bust, and strapless, each designed to create smooth silhouettes under everyday outfits. Compression levels range from light to strong, allowing customers to choose their preferred level of support. Pricing begins at $28.
Bras: The collection includes seamless, wireless, padded, strapless, and post-surgery recovery bras. Styles are designed with breathable fabrics and removable pads for versatility. Prices range from $19.90 to $36.
Waist Trainers and Fajas: Structured designs are engineered to support the waist and abdomen while maintaining comfort. Sizes run from S up to 6XL, reflecting Snatched Wear’s commitment to inclusivity.
Sportswear: Over 40 products including leggings, shorts, jumpsuits, and crop tops are offered at prices between $38 and $48. Each piece is created for both gym and casual wear, blending athletic function with clean style.
Designed for Real Life
All products emphasize soft fabrics, four-way stretch, and seamless construction that prevents rolling or show-through. Bodysuits are built to hold their shape across long hours of wear, bras are engineered to disappear under clothing, and sportswear is designed for movement across settings.
“Our bodysuits and bras are designed to look invisible under clothes, to feel good from morning to night, and to fit across a wide range of body types. We’ve worked to eliminate the gap between shapewear that looks good online and shapewear that actually performs in real life.”
Inclusive Approach
Snatched Wear highlights inclusivity by extending sizes across categories, from XS to 6XL, ensuring a broader range of women can access shapewear that fits correctly. Fit testing is conducted on multiple body types, with patterns adjusted proportionally rather than simply scaled up or down.
Customer-Friendly Policies
Along with product launch, Snatched Wear has introduced customer-first policies designed to simplify online shopping. U.S. orders over $59 qualify for free standard shipping, and processing times average 1–2 business days. Delivery is estimated at 3–5 business days for U.S. orders, with international shipping also available. Customers are provided with a 65-day return window, underscoring the brand’s emphasis on flexibility and reliability.
Positioning for Growth
The launch of Snatched Wear sets the foundation for future expansion, with additional product drops and seasonal updates planned throughout 2025. By maintaining an online-first model, the company is positioned to serve a global customer base while keeping its offerings accessible.
“We believe seamless design, breathable fabrics, and transparent support levels make the category more practical, more honest, and ultimately more wearable.”
About Snatched Wear
Snatched Wear is a direct-to-consumer shapewear and lingerie brand built for women who want everyday support without compromise. Its collections include bodysuits, bras, waist trainers, and sportswear designed with seamless fabrics and inclusive sizing. The brand emphasizes real fit, clean design, and straightforward policies.
For more information, visit SnatchedWear.com.
Contact
Snatched WearContact
John Inacio
754-715-3605
snatchedwear.com
