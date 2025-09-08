Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service.
Altamonte Springs, FL, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. is pleased to welcome Stacey Plante as Account Manager, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong industry reputation to her new role.
Stacey began her professional journey at Avion Insurance in 2016 after attending the University of Central Florida, where she studied Music Education. Although she did not complete her degree, she quickly built her insurance career. Stacey holds a Florida 2-20 Property & Casualty Insurance License, with a focus on corporate aircraft and commercial aviation risks. She was actively involved in the Aviation Insurance Association and regularly attended industry events such as Sun ’n Fun, NBAA, and AIA conventions, while pursuing her Certified Aviation Insurance Professional (CAIP) designation.
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc., based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, specializes in providing tailored aviation insurance solutions. The firm excels in risk management consulting, proactive claims advocacy, and ensuring client's insurance programs are both cost-competitive and complete while working with both personal and commercial aircraft operators. Our hallmark strengths—speed, thoroughness, and unwavering client advocacy—define our service philosophy.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Stacey to our team,” said Jeff Graber, President of Alexander Aviation Associates. “Her practical experience, passion for aviation insurance industry, and client-focused ethic make her a perfect fit with our firm's commitment to excellence.”
About Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
A full-service aviation insurance intermediary headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Alexander Aviation Associates delivers customized insurance programs, comprehensive claims support, and strategic risk advice to aviation clients nationwide.
Contact
J. Jeff Graber
321-444-6577
www.alexanderaviation.com
