Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity
San Luis Obispo, CA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Farm Supply Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Moffitt as its new Director of Sales. Bringing more than 25 years of leadership in the landscape and irrigation industry, Moffitt will play a key role in advancing Farm Supply’s growth and customer engagement initiatives.
Moffitt began his career with KD Janni Landscaping, where he spent over a decade as Director of Landscape and Tree Management, helping drive a period of rapid expansion for the company. He later served as Area Sales Manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply, overseeing sales and business development across a region stretching from Paso Robles to Los Angeles.
“Evan brings exceptional skills in sales and business development that align perfectly with our plans for growth,” said Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company. “His deep industry expertise and strength in training will help us elevate our associates’ capabilities at the store level, ultimately enhancing customer service. Historically, Farm Supply engaged customers once they visited our stores. With Evan’s leadership, we will extend that engagement directly to customer sites, offering deeper understanding and service to meet their needs.”
In addition to his professional experience, Moffitt has earned numerous certifications in the landscape field and has been trained as a Certified Pest Control Advisor (PCA). He has also been an active member of the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA), serving as State President in 2024. Fluent in Spanish, Moffitt brings valuable bilingual communication skills to his new role.
A graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he studied Environmental Horticultural Science, Moffitt and his family reside in San Luis Obispo.
About Farm Supply Company
Founded in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home, and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock, and lawn & garden essentials.
For more information, visit FarmSupplyCompany.com
Moffitt began his career with KD Janni Landscaping, where he spent over a decade as Director of Landscape and Tree Management, helping drive a period of rapid expansion for the company. He later served as Area Sales Manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply, overseeing sales and business development across a region stretching from Paso Robles to Los Angeles.
“Evan brings exceptional skills in sales and business development that align perfectly with our plans for growth,” said Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company. “His deep industry expertise and strength in training will help us elevate our associates’ capabilities at the store level, ultimately enhancing customer service. Historically, Farm Supply engaged customers once they visited our stores. With Evan’s leadership, we will extend that engagement directly to customer sites, offering deeper understanding and service to meet their needs.”
In addition to his professional experience, Moffitt has earned numerous certifications in the landscape field and has been trained as a Certified Pest Control Advisor (PCA). He has also been an active member of the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA), serving as State President in 2024. Fluent in Spanish, Moffitt brings valuable bilingual communication skills to his new role.
A graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he studied Environmental Horticultural Science, Moffitt and his family reside in San Luis Obispo.
About Farm Supply Company
Founded in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home, and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock, and lawn & garden essentials.
For more information, visit FarmSupplyCompany.com
Contact
Farm Supply CompanyContact
Vicki Federico
805-540-6108
farmsupplycompany.com
Vicki Federico
805-540-6108
farmsupplycompany.com
Categories