LaVonta Caldwell Named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mandeville, LA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements and dedication in art and music.
About LaVonta Caldwell
LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, events coordinator, and historian with the Northlake Performing Arts Society (NPAS). She advances choral arts by performing with NPAS and helping to organize concerts and events. Caldwell has a strong background in both music and the arts—including poetry—and is a member of an auditioned community choir.
Instrumental in establishing a venue dedicated to choral arts performance, musical excellence, and professionalism, Caldwell also writes inspirational and motivational works focused on arts and music. She is a member of the International Society of Poets and GriefShare International.
Caldwell holds an A.A. in music from Florida Junior College Jacksonville and an A.A. in psychology.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
