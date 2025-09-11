Healthcare Workforce Coalition Urges Bipartisan Action to Address Severe Nursing Shortage Devastating Rural, Underserved Areas
Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) and Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) commended for introducing bipartisan solution to address shortage.
Washington, DC, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Across every corner of America, the national nursing shortage is devastating hospitals and healthcare facilities, leaving providers overburdened and patients struggling to access high-quality care. To strengthen access to nursing care, the Healthcare Workforce Coalition is urging lawmakers to take immediate action.
There is a serious gap between the supply of nurses in the workforce and growing demand, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis. Moreover, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 190,000 registered nurse openings each year through 2034. This shortfall is particularly acute in rural and underserved areas, as over 50% of the projected shortages of nurse practitioners and nursing assistants are expected to impact rural communities. At the same time, an alarming 71% of nurses believe that understaffing is hurting their role.
More must be done to mitigate the nationwide shortage. One solution that could help immediately address the urgent staffing need for more nurses is the bipartisan Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act (HWRA). If passed, this legislation would recapture 25,000 previously authorized, unused visas for legal, highly qualified international nurses, as well as 15,000 visas for legal, highly qualified international physicians who meet strict professional requirements and undergo an extensive vetting process. The Healthcare Workforce Coalition commends Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Reps. Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) and Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) for reintroducing this important, bipartisan legislation.
“Rural communities across the United States remain some of the hardest hit regions by the healthcare workforce shortage,” said Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association. “In fact, 80% of rural America is medically underserved, and nearly 70% of rural and partially rural counties have been designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas. Unless we fill these gaps in the workforce, it will be increasingly difficult for rural hospitals and clinics to meet the growing demand for high-quality care. The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act is one important solution to this problem that Congress must pass.”
"Our nation is facing a massive nursing shortage, and it’s only going to get worse in the coming decades," said Patty Jeffrey, President of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment. "Hundreds of rural hospitals are at risk of shutting their doors. Without immediate intervention, more hospitals will face closure, leaving our most vulnerable in desperate need of nursing care. Policymakers must act now to provide urgent relief. Our rural communities and elderly Americans cannot afford to wait."
