Texas State & Upright Launch Data, Cyber & AI Programs to Equip Learners with Skills, Expand Access, and Create New Opportunities for Growth

Texas State University’s Continuing Education Office has partnered with Upright Education to launch career-focused programs in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. Learners can enroll in intensive bootcamps or short-form AI certificates, including AI Prompt Engineering and AI Agents. The partnership expands access to practical training, equipping Texans with in-demand digital skills and preparing them for today’s evolving workforce.