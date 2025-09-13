Texas State & Upright Launch Data, Cyber & AI Programs to Equip Learners with Skills, Expand Access, and Create New Opportunities for Growth
Texas State University’s Continuing Education Office has partnered with Upright Education to launch career-focused programs in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. Learners can enroll in intensive bootcamps or short-form AI certificates, including AI Prompt Engineering and AI Agents. The partnership expands access to practical training, equipping Texans with in-demand digital skills and preparing them for today’s evolving workforce.
San Marcos, TX, September 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education is proud to announce its new partnership with Texas State University Continuing Education Office to deliver career-focused programs in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. These programs are designed to provide learners with practical, industry-relevant skills that align with employer demand and prepare participants for the future of work.
Through this partnership, Texas State University Continuing Education Office will offer reskilling bootcamps in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity as well as upskilling certificates in Artificial Intelligence, including AI Prompt Engineering and AI Agents & Workflow Automation. By combining comprehensive bootcamp programs with short-form AI offerings, the partnership creates accessible pathways for learners to strengthen their skills, advance in their current roles, or transition into new technology careers.
The introduction of Artificial Intelligence programs represents a significant step forward for the region. Demand for AI skills is accelerating across all industries. By launching with AI certificates alongside Data Analytics and Cybersecurity bootcamps, Texas State University Continuing Education Office and Upright Education are addressing immediate workforce needs while preparing learners for the rapid evolution of the digital economy.
“Texas’s workforce is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the growth of industries like advanced manufacturing, energy, and technology. Yet nearly half of Texas employers report difficulty finding workers with the right digital and technical skills. Our partnership with Texas State University is designed to close that gap by expanding access to practical, short-term training that helps Texans build in-demand skills while advancing the university’s mission to strengthen career opportunities and economic growth across the region.” - Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education
“Texas State University Continuing Education is proud to partner with Upright Education to offer in-demand instruction through comprehensive courses that promote student success, professional development, and upskilling. This partnership expands the resources available to our learners, creating new opportunities to advance their careers while supporting the evolving workforce needs of our community.” - Jorge Lopez, Director of Continuing Education Office
This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding economic opportunity by providing learners with the training needed to meet the demands of today’s workforce.
Enrollment is now open. To learn more, please visit: https://tech.upright.txst.edu/
