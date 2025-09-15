Kula Cares Successfully Partners with Southern New Hampshire University's Back to School Teacher Supply Drive, Welcoming Nearly 100 New Teachers with Classroom Supply Box
Local nonprofit's partnership with SNHU's community impact initiative provides support for New Hampshire's largest school district's newest educators.
Manchester, NH, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kula Cares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential supplies to underserved schools, successfully partnered with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to deliver welcome boxes valued at approximately $100 each to nearly 100 new teachers who joined New Hampshire's largest school district this fall. The impactful initiative was integrated into SNHU's Back to School Teacher Supply Drive and served as the celebrated "surprise and delight" element during the new educators' two-day new staff orientation program.
The successful partnership demonstrated a natural synergy between two organizations committed to educational excellence. SNHU's Community Impact team actively supports community-based partners who create access to education, support learner success, and foster economic opportunity. The Back to School Teacher Supply Drive ensured that learners and staff at New Hampshire's largest Manchester school district were exceptionally well equipped for the school year ahead. Following Kula Cares' successful provision of teacher-focused supply boxes to 135 elementary classrooms in Manchester last year during their inaugural year in the community, the organization was enthusiastically invited to join SNHU's established back-to-school efforts."We are grateful to Kula Cares and Southern New Hampshire University for their generous partnership and thoughtful support of our new educators", said Leslie Whitney, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning of the Manchester School District. "This meaningful gesture during orientation truly embodies the spirit of care and collaboration that strengthens our schools."
"This collaboration with Kula Cares allowed us to extend an even warmer welcome to our new teachers serving Manchester's students," said Nicole Cate, Community Impact Program Manager at SNHU. "These educators stepped into classrooms where they often spend their own money on supplies for their students. By providing them with these comprehensive welcome boxes, we didn't just give them materials – we showed them that this community values and supports their dedication to our children's education."
The partnership was expertly facilitated by Manchester Proud, with Executive Director Aimee Kereage serving as the catalyst for connecting Kula Cares with SNHU. The collaboration highlighted the interconnected nature of Manchester's robust educational support network and underscored the mutual benefit of the SNHU-Manchester School District relationship, where the district provides valuable service learning and student teaching placements for SNHU students while SNHU actively supports district educators and initiatives.
Founded in 2019 as Kula Crate, the organization transitioned to nonprofit status after founders recognized the significant financial burden teachers face when classroom supplies run thin. Research shows that the average K-6 teacher spends $750-$2,000 annually out of their own pockets on classroom supplies and resources.
"Manchester holds a special place in our hearts, not just because of the incredible educational community we've discovered here, but because this is my hometown," said Karl Alterman, co-founder of Kula Cares and Manchester native with strong family ties to the community. "Being able to support new teachers in the place where I grew up, alongside an institution like SNHU that's so committed to education, represented everything we hoped to achieve when we founded this organization. These teachers are the backbone of our children's futures, and welcoming them with the tools they needed was an investment in our entire community."
The local connection runs deeper than geography. Kula Cares' technology partner, Silvertech, is also based in Manchester, creating a powerful web of local collaboration that strengthens the organization's community ties. While Kula Cares was founded in Florida by Vaughan Dugan, whose mother was a single parent and educator for 30 years, and Shawn Rudnick, whose wife has been an elementary teacher for 18 years, Alterman's Manchester roots proved instrumental in establishing the organization's strong presence in New Hampshire.
The comprehensive welcome boxes contained essential classroom supplies, educational resources, and items designed to help new teachers create engaging learning environments for their students. By partnering with SNHU's orientation back-to-school program, Kula Cares ensured that Manchester's newest educators began their careers knowing they have unwavering community support behind them.
"What started as our first year in Manchester has blossomed into meaningful partnerships that we hope will continue for years to come," Alterman added. "When we see organizations like SNHU, Manchester Proud, and local businesses all working together to support education, we know we're part of something much bigger than any single organization could accomplish alone."
The successful initiative represented educational supplies and resources that will directly benefit Manchester's students through their new teachers throughout the school year.
About Kula Cares:
Kula Cares is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 that provides essential supplies to underserved schools and supports teachers in disadvantaged communities. Originally established as Kula Crate, the organization transitioned to nonprofit status to better serve educators who spend significant personal funds on classroom resources. Learn more at www.kulacares.org.
About SNHU:
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.
About SilverTech:
SilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, The State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.
