Saelig Introduces Rigol DS80000 Series 13GHz Real-Time Digital Oscilloscopes
DS8000 Oscillscopes provide 13GHz analog bandwidth, 40GSa/s real-time sample rate, 4Gpts memory depth to support compliance analysis and high-speed design challenges.
Fairport, NY, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Rigol DS80000 series high-bandwidth real-time digital oscilloscopes, the 8th generation of Rigol oscilloscopes. All of the 6/8/10/13 GHz analog bandwidth models provide powerful high-speed signal analysis, with up to 40GSa/s real-time sampling on each channel, maintaining uncompromised performance even with all four channels active — ensuring the precise capture of high-speed signals such as MIPI, USB3.0, and more. Up to 4Gpts memory depth allows fine signal details to be discovered and displayed clearly. The tiltable 15.6-inch high-definition touch screen can be electronically adjusted with one button, supporting gesture-enabled operation and multi-pane windowing. A high-definition smart and quick-responsive shortcut menu display can be viewed as a secondary display for an individual, user-defined quick operation menu. Remote or computer control with SCPI commands via USB/LAN/HDMI® interfaces can meet diversified test application scenarios.
Analysis challenges, compliance tests of various protocols, and jitter analysis, are typical applications that can include:
High-Speed Signal Protocol Compliance Analysis With the 13GHz bandwidth and 40GSa/s real-time sample rate, the DS80000 series digital oscilloscope can cover more high-speed signal protocol compliance analysis application scenarios, for compliance analysis tests such as PCIe, and USB2.0.
High-Speed Components and System Performance Validation The DS80000 series provides advanced jitter and eye diagram analysis functions, which can be widely applied to scenarios such as embedded system debugging, high-speed serial and parallel bus performance testing, clock jitter, signal integrity, PLL performance validation, etc.
High-Speed Protocol Compliance Analysis Supports physical layer testing for MIPI D-PHY, USB2.0/3.0, 100/1000Base-T, automotive Ethernet, etc. with built-in eye diagram templates, jitter analysis, and compliance verification tools.
High-Speed Device and System Performance Validation Ideal for signal integrity testing in high-speed digital circuits, RF front-end modules, optical communication components, and performance evaluation of high-speed SerDes, FPGAs, ASICs, etc. Fast sampling ensures accurate transient signal capture for system stability analysis.
Laser Pulse Signal Testing Delivers rapid rise and fall time response with high sampling precision, enabling detailed, accurate measurements of laser pulse characteristics.
DS80000 Oscilloscopes feature the Smart Probe 2.0 Intelligent Probe System, a newly-designed 3.5mm interface, compatible with both next-generation and legacy active differential and passive probes via adapters. This design auto-detects and simplifies probe switching for varying test scenarios, enhancing overall testing efficiency.
This latest addition to Rigol’s portfolio delivers powerful high-speed signal capture and analysis capabilities, providing engineers worldwide with a reliable tool for fault isolation and validation in high-speed designs. Built on Rigol’s custom-developed StationMax® II modular hardware platform and UltraVision III technology framework, the DS80000 Series achieves new levels of measurement across the wide technology world. Suitable for rack-mounting (17.6” x 12.2” x 20.6”), these oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
