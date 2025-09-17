Saelig Introduces Rigol RSA6000 26.5GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer Series
Rigol RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test demands at an attractive price.
Fairport, NY, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Rigol RSA6000 Series Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers in 8/14/26.5GHz versions. Based on Rigol’s revised proprietary UltraReal platform, they combine high-performance signal capture, advanced analysis, and portable design to extend applications beyond traditional desktop use. One-click mode switching, web control, and a lightweight form-factor make this series suitable for comprehensive signal analysis anywhere, in applications from low-frequency communications to microwave radar.
This 5kHz – 26.5GHz range of analyzers comes with a built-in preamp, tracking generator (optional on 8GHz model), 200MHz real-time bandwidth, and 4THz/s sweep speed, gives full-spectrum visibility in milliseconds; which means that capturing fast, transient, or frequency-hopping signals is never a problem. Phase noise performance as low as -108dBc/Hz @1GHz (10kHz offset) is ideal for evaluating critical components like oscillators and phase-locked loops. Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) is as low as -163dBm/Hz to enable the successful capture of weak signals.
The RSA6000 Series integrates five separate core measurement modes, with one-click switching:
GPSA (general purpose spectrum analysis) provides traditional swept-mode measurements such as channel power, adjacent channel power, occupied bandwidth, harmonic distortion.
RTSA (real-time spectrum analysis): uses density maps, spectrograms, and PvT to display information from complex signals.
VSA (vector signal analysis): optional demodulation analysis of wideband signals displayed in constellation and eye diagrams.
ADM (analog demodulation): in-depth analysis of AM/FM/PM analog modulated signals.
EMI (EMI precompliance analysis): built-in CISPR-compliant filters for pretesting and troubleshooting radiated and conducted emissions.
With its 10.1” capacitive multi-touch screen with redesigned UI, the RSA6000 instruments provide a tablet-like experience, freed from the constraints of traditional desktop instruments. Web control and remote collaboration simplify remote debugging or educational demonstrations, and standard interfaces such as HDMI, LAN, and USB, plus SCPI commands, support the task of quickly building automated test systems.
Whether in cutting-edge scientific research or demanding industrial applications, the RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test requirements, available at an attractive price. Small in size (14” x 8.4” x 4.8”) and light in weight (11lb), these spectrum analyzers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
This 5kHz – 26.5GHz range of analyzers comes with a built-in preamp, tracking generator (optional on 8GHz model), 200MHz real-time bandwidth, and 4THz/s sweep speed, gives full-spectrum visibility in milliseconds; which means that capturing fast, transient, or frequency-hopping signals is never a problem. Phase noise performance as low as -108dBc/Hz @1GHz (10kHz offset) is ideal for evaluating critical components like oscillators and phase-locked loops. Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) is as low as -163dBm/Hz to enable the successful capture of weak signals.
The RSA6000 Series integrates five separate core measurement modes, with one-click switching:
GPSA (general purpose spectrum analysis) provides traditional swept-mode measurements such as channel power, adjacent channel power, occupied bandwidth, harmonic distortion.
RTSA (real-time spectrum analysis): uses density maps, spectrograms, and PvT to display information from complex signals.
VSA (vector signal analysis): optional demodulation analysis of wideband signals displayed in constellation and eye diagrams.
ADM (analog demodulation): in-depth analysis of AM/FM/PM analog modulated signals.
EMI (EMI precompliance analysis): built-in CISPR-compliant filters for pretesting and troubleshooting radiated and conducted emissions.
With its 10.1” capacitive multi-touch screen with redesigned UI, the RSA6000 instruments provide a tablet-like experience, freed from the constraints of traditional desktop instruments. Web control and remote collaboration simplify remote debugging or educational demonstrations, and standard interfaces such as HDMI, LAN, and USB, plus SCPI commands, support the task of quickly building automated test systems.
Whether in cutting-edge scientific research or demanding industrial applications, the RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test requirements, available at an attractive price. Small in size (14” x 8.4” x 4.8”) and light in weight (11lb), these spectrum analyzers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories