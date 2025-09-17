“15th to 50th” Launches a Timely Anthem: A Global Movement Reminding Us We’re All Cousins

Dr. Bernie Furshpan launches 15th to 50th, a global movement with a free music video anthem showing we’re all cousins within 15–50 generations. Blending science, music, and storytelling, it urges empathy over division. The initiative expands into schools, workshops, and events, with free access to the video. Join via the #CousinChallenge, merchandise, or speaking events.