“15th to 50th” Launches a Timely Anthem: A Global Movement Reminding Us We’re All Cousins
Dr. Bernie Furshpan launches 15th to 50th, a global movement with a free music video anthem showing we’re all cousins within 15–50 generations. Blending science, music, and storytelling, it urges empathy over division. The initiative expands into schools, workshops, and events, with free access to the video. Join via the #CousinChallenge, merchandise, or speaking events.
Bohemia, NY, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Music, Science, and Storytelling Unite to Reboot Human Connection
New Anthem “15th to 50th” Reminds Us We’re All Cousins—And Why That Perspective Could Change Everything
What if the person standing next to you wasn’t a stranger, but family? Educator and media innovator Dr. Bernie Furshpan believes it’s not just poetic, it’s a scientific fact. His new movement, 15th to 50th, launches with a powerful music video anthem reminding us that nearly everyone alive today is related within just 15 to 50 generations.
The timing couldn’t be more urgent. “The world has gone mad,” says Dr. Furshpan. “We are more divided than ever, and it’s time to swing the pendulum the other way. When people understand that the air we breathe contains molecules from millions of years ago, and that the atoms in our DNA are as old as the universe itself, it changes how we see each other. We stop looking for enemies and start seeing cousins.”
The anthem, released free to the public, blends the science of genetics with the storytelling power of music. It pulls audiences down a rabbit hole—one where the further you go, the clearer it becomes that the divisions we cling to are illusions. At our core, humanity is a massive extended family.
Dr. Furshpan, already known for his groundbreaking Holocaust education work and the acclaimed documentary The Weight of Memory: I Am Bernie Furshpan, says the project is meant to recalibrate our worldview. “This song is more than a melody. It’s a rallying cry for empathy, for tolerance, for kinship. We’ve tried hatred, separation, and fear. It hasn’t worked. Let’s remind ourselves who we truly are - family.”
The project will expand into schools, corporate workshops, and live events. Merchandise, educational kits, and speaking engagements will sustain the initiative, but the video and message remain free for the world.
Ways to Share and Join the Movement
-Watch. Listen & Share: The free music video at 15thto50th.com, and on music streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon Music, Pandora
-Join the Challenge: Post a selfie or short video greeting with “Hi Cousin!” using the hashtag #CousinChallenge
-Wear the Gear: Show cousinhood pride with official merchandise
-Invite to Speak: Book Dr. Bernie Furshpan for schools, organizations, or corporate events
Media & Interview Opportunities
Dr. Bernie Furshpan is available for interviews on:
-How genetics proves we’re all related
-The power of art, music, and storytelling in shaping empathy
-Why reframing humanity as “cousins” could disrupt hate and polarization
-His personal journey as a second-generation Holocaust survivor leading this new global kinship movement
Websites: iambernie.com / 15thto50th.com
About Dr. Bernie Furshpan
Dr. Furshpan is an educator, speaker, and media innovator. He is the Executive Producer of hmTv – Humanity Matters TV at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, and creator of The Weight of Memory: I Am Bernie Furshpan. Through education, storytelling, and art, he has dedicated his life to fostering empathy, combating intolerance, and rebooting the human connection.
Contact
15th to 50thContact
Bernie Furshpan
631-383-3943
15thto50th.com
