Exclusive Look at the Social Platform That Actually Pays You Back
Pindogo has officially launched, redefining social media by paying every user from Day 1. After an exclusive sneak peek and behind-the-scenes tour with co-owner Alexis Clement, it’s clear this platform is built for fairness, community, and creativity. With an influencer backlot opening in Orlando in 2026, Pindogo is more than an app—it’s a movement where users finally share in the value they create.
Orlando, FL, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pindogo has officially launched worldwide, introducing a new model for social platforms where every follower contributes to user earnings. Designed to blend community, commerce, and creativity, the platform aims to create a fairer digital economy for everyday users and professional creators alike.
From day one, accounts are monetized without thresholds, giving participants access to earning opportunities immediately. A built-in referral system further supports community-driven growth, ensuring users benefit as their networks expand.
Beyond the app, Pindogo is preparing to open the first dedicated influencer backlot in 2026. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 219,000-square-foot facility will feature soundstages, livestream sets, and podcast studios, serving as both a production hub and creative community space.
“This launch represents more than an app release; it represents a shift in how digital value is shared,” said Alexis Clement, Co-Owner and Developer of Pindogo. “The upcoming influencer backlot is the next step in building a space where creators are fully supported both online and offline.”
The company partnered with MTMG, a leading influencer management firm in South Florida, to host a behind-the-scenes preview event, which included an exclusive meet-and-greet with Clement.
Pindogo is now available on iOS, Android, and web.
