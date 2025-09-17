Tesoro VC Launches Global AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Startup Hub

Tesoro Venture Capital today announced landmark startup initiatives in Phoenix, AZ, where it will serve as the lead operator to oversee accelerator programs and design-center operations. Tesoro Venture Capital will collaborate closely with industry partners, including Amkor, Cadence and TSMC, as well as the City of Phoenix and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC).