Xapa Launches Xapa AI: Activating People to Deliver Results in the Age of Transformation
Xapa, the AI-native people development platform, has launched Xapa AI to help organizations activate their workforce, accelerate transformation, and achieve measurable outcomes. Acting as a mentor, coach, and assistant in the flow of work, Xapa AI builds daily habits that turn strategy into execution. By making human skills like adaptability, trust, and communication teachable and scalable, Xapa AI drives growth, productivity, and resilience.
Pleasanton, CA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xapa, an AI-native platform to activate transformational change at scale, today announces the launch of Xapa AI. This breakthrough tool helps organizations activate their workforce to deliver on strategy, accelerate transformation, and achieve measurable business results by putting a robust and secure AI mentor and coach in the hands of every employee.
In an era where transformational change – in strategy, culture, and technology, is happening at breakneck speed, companies need a way to activate employees and accelerate results. The traditional trickle-down approach creates dilution and distortion at each layer, and is too slow for modern business. Xapa activates every employee, from the bottom up and the edges in. The AI mentor provides immediate guidance, even when a manager’s unavailable. The AI coaches help people navigate daily challenges, conflicts, and opportunities. The team of animated trainers enables individuals to practice behavior change and acquire new skills in a safe and supportive environment.
“Machines are learning fast, but people still drive outcomes,” said Christine Heckart, CEO of Xapa. “Xapa AI helps organizations activate people to accelerate business results.”
What Xapa AI Delivers
· Real-time activation: Daily, personalized coaching for managers, teams, and employees to turn strategy into execution.
· Scalable transformation: Aligns culture and behaviors across the entire organization, accelerating time to result.
· Business-critical outcomes: Improves productivity, accelerates sales, enhances collaboration, and increases retention.
· Adaptability in action: Equips people to navigate feedback, conflict, change, and high-pressure moments with confidence.
Meeting the Urgency of Change: Gartner’s most recent research shows that we are spending 28 times more money training AI agents than the people who use them, yet 80% of transformation success is based on people, not technology. Their research shows that we can unlock $4.4 trillion in additional productivity gains by spending just ten cents on the dollar to equip people to navigate the change.
Xapa AI makes transformation teachable, measurable, and scalable, embedding behavior change into daily routines and upskilling employees through gamified practice.
About Xapa
Xapa is an AI-native platform that activates transformational change to accelerate business results. By combining behavioral science with emotionally intelligent AI, Xapa helps companies transform leadership, collaboration, and culture from the bottom up and edge to core.
For more information, visit us at xapa.com.
Media Contact:
Betty Gower
Chief Marketing Officer, Xapa
Email: Betty@xapa.com
Phone: 310-435-8217
About Xapa
Xapa is an AI-native platform that activates transformational change to accelerate business results. By combining behavioral science with emotionally intelligent AI, Xapa helps companies transform leadership, collaboration, and culture from the bottom up and edge to core.
For more information, visit us at xapa.com.
