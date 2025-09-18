Xapa Launches Xapa AI: Activating People to Deliver Results in the Age of Transformation

Xapa, the AI-native people development platform, has launched Xapa AI to help organizations activate their workforce, accelerate transformation, and achieve measurable outcomes. Acting as a mentor, coach, and assistant in the flow of work, Xapa AI builds daily habits that turn strategy into execution. By making human skills like adaptability, trust, and communication teachable and scalable, Xapa AI drives growth, productivity, and resilience.