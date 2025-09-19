San Diego Walk for Lives
Bear Roots is hosting the San Diego Walk for Lives, 9/20/2025. This event will have free Naloxone, CPR lessons, free goodies for the kids and a family activities table. There will be 25 local organizations, including food and drink vendors. Participants will do a .7 mile walk through the main street of Palm Avenue and meet back for the main networking and speakers. The special guest speaker, Joseph Lucero, will be sharing his recovery story.
San Diego, CA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- walkforlives.org/
Bear Roots is leading the San Diego Walk for Lives at Montgomery Waller Park this Saturday, 9/20/2025 at 11:00am-3:00pm, to hear powerful testimonies from families, survivors, and community leaders whose lives have been touched by fentanyl. Their stories bring urgency and humanity to the crisis, reminding us why prevention and recovery efforts matter. Stand with them by walking, listening, and sharing their voices so that no story is lost in silence.
Register for this free event at walkforlives.org.
Stephanie Carrasco
669-245-2025
bearrootsco.org
