San Diego Walk for Lives

Bear Roots is hosting the San Diego Walk for Lives, 9/20/2025. This event will have free Naloxone, CPR lessons, free goodies for the kids and a family activities table. There will be 25 local organizations, including food and drink vendors. Participants will do a .7 mile walk through the main street of Palm Avenue and meet back for the main networking and speakers. The special guest speaker, Joseph Lucero, will be sharing his recovery story.