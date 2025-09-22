Morris County Park Commission Partners with Sleeping Bear Productions’ Beyond The Green Podcast to Showcase County Parks
New partnership will spotlight the history, beauty, and community value of Morris County’s park system through storytelling and interviews.
Morristown, NJ, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Morris County Park Commission today announced a new collaboration with Beyond The Green, a podcast produced by Morristown-based Sleeping Bear Productions, to highlight the history, beauty, and community value of Morris County’s expansive park system.
The collaboration will bring listeners and viewers behind the scenes of the county’s parks, trails, and open spaces, sharing stories of conservation, recreation, and community impact. Episodes will feature interviews with park staff, local historians, and community members who help make Morris County’s park system one of the most celebrated in New Jersey.
David Helmer, Executive Director of the Morris County Park Commission, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “The Morris County Park Commission has always been committed to preserving natural resources while providing recreational opportunities for our residents. Partnering with Beyond The Green allows us to share these stories in a fresh and engaging way, reaching new audiences who may not yet realize the incredible assets available to them right in their backyard.”
Peter Barbounis, founder of Sleeping Bear Productions and executive producer of the Beyond The Green podcast, added: “As a Morris County native, it’s a privilege to collaborate with the Park Commission on this project. Beyond The Green was built to celebrate the people, places, and history that make our community unique. Highlighting the parks not only tells their story but also connects generations of residents to the natural beauty and heritage we’re so fortunate to have in Morris County.”
For more information about the Morris County Park Commission, visit www.morrisparks.net For more information about the Beyond The Green Podcast, visit www.beyondthegreenshow.com.
