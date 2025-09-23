American College Health Association Contributes to Legislation Ensuring Continuity of Mental Health Care for Students
The American College Health Association (ACHA) has officially endorsed the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood, addresses a major obstacle in student mental health care by allowing providers to continue treating students across state lines via telehealth. This measure is intended to prevent the disruption of mental health care for students who leave campus for breaks or other reasons.
Silver Spring, MD, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The American College Health Association (ACHA) announced its strong support for the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska. This new legislation would allow mental health providers to continue treating students across state lines. The act would grant limited licensing reciprocity, enabling providers to use telehealth to maintain care for students who are not on campus or have returned home.
This legislation directly addresses a critical issue brought forward by ACHA members: the disruption of mental health care for students when they cross state lines. For many college students, their campus-based mental health services are their primary source of support. However, current state-by-state licensing laws often force them to end treatment with a trusted provider when they leave campus, such as during summer break, a semester abroad, or a family emergency.
"Ensuring students can maintain care with a provider they trust is crucial for their well-being and academic success," said James Wilkinson, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of ACHA. "This bill removes a major barrier to mental health care by allowing established provider-patient relationships to continue seamlessly, no matter where the student is located."
This act would allow for the continuation of services through a variety of telehealth options, including video and phone calls. By supporting this legislation, ACHA aims to improve access to care and prevent dangerous gaps in treatment, which are especially risky for students with serious mental health conditions.
ACHA's advocacy for this bill is the result of direct input from its members and a recent advocacy push with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, where Rep. Flood emerged as a leader and champion for this issue. ACHA has been instrumental in shaping the bill's language to reflect the needs of college students and the campus health community.
About the American College Health Association
The American College Health Association (ACHA) is the principal leadership organization for advancing the health and well-being of college students and campus communities. ACHA provides research, advocacy, resources, and education to support higher education professionals, their institutional missions, and the health and well-being of millions of college students across the county. For more information, visit www.acha.org.
This legislation directly addresses a critical issue brought forward by ACHA members: the disruption of mental health care for students when they cross state lines. For many college students, their campus-based mental health services are their primary source of support. However, current state-by-state licensing laws often force them to end treatment with a trusted provider when they leave campus, such as during summer break, a semester abroad, or a family emergency.
"Ensuring students can maintain care with a provider they trust is crucial for their well-being and academic success," said James Wilkinson, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of ACHA. "This bill removes a major barrier to mental health care by allowing established provider-patient relationships to continue seamlessly, no matter where the student is located."
This act would allow for the continuation of services through a variety of telehealth options, including video and phone calls. By supporting this legislation, ACHA aims to improve access to care and prevent dangerous gaps in treatment, which are especially risky for students with serious mental health conditions.
ACHA's advocacy for this bill is the result of direct input from its members and a recent advocacy push with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, where Rep. Flood emerged as a leader and champion for this issue. ACHA has been instrumental in shaping the bill's language to reflect the needs of college students and the campus health community.
About the American College Health Association
The American College Health Association (ACHA) is the principal leadership organization for advancing the health and well-being of college students and campus communities. ACHA provides research, advocacy, resources, and education to support higher education professionals, their institutional missions, and the health and well-being of millions of college students across the county. For more information, visit www.acha.org.
Contact
American College Health AssociationContact
Rachel Mack
443-270-4560
www.acha.org
Rachel Mack
443-270-4560
www.acha.org
Categories