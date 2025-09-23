American College Health Association Contributes to Legislation Ensuring Continuity of Mental Health Care for Students

The American College Health Association (ACHA) has officially endorsed the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood, addresses a major obstacle in student mental health care by allowing providers to continue treating students across state lines via telehealth. This measure is intended to prevent the disruption of mental health care for students who leave campus for breaks or other reasons.