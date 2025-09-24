Reflux Company Announces Appointment of Inaugural Independent Board
Bremerton, WA, September 24, 2025 --
The Reflux Company (the “Company” or “Reflux Company”), a global leader in comprehensive solutions for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), today announced the appointments of Bert Sutter, Richard Mockler, Shaun O’Neil, and Daniel Capuano to its inaugural board of directors (the “Board”), effective September 1, 2025.
These appointments align with The Reflux Company’s commitment to building and maintaining a strong, independent Board with the right mix of expertise and experience to assist in their commercial expansion, operational efficiency, and ongoing growth initiatives.
The Reflux Company is dedicated to advancing patient care across the full spectrum of GERD patients, offering innovative diagnostic tools, and therapeutic treatment delivery solutions. The new board members bring a wealth of experience across medical technology, diagnostics, healthcare strategy, and corporate growth, further strengthening the Company’s mission to deliver comprehensive solutions such as Restech pH, Pepsin Check, Stretta, and the Reflux Band.
Mr. Bert Sutter is a successful MedTech CEO, board member, and President of wvib Schwarzwald AG, a southern German industry association representing more than 1,000 industrial corporations. As CEO of Sutter Medizintechnik, he leads one of the world’s foremost companies for precision electrosurgical instruments in its second generation. The company operates sales offices in the United States and Asia, holds over 35 active patents, and employs more than 200 people. Under his leadership, the company has received multiple employer awards, including Kununu’s “Top Company” recognition from 2022 to 2025, the “Top Company 2025” seal, and Focus Business rankings as one of the “Top Employers for Medium-Sized Businesses” from 2023 to 2025. With over 30 years of leadership experience in global medical technology, Bert Sutter has successfully launched innovative products in more than 50 countries.
As the current President and Chief Operating Officer of Lucid Diagnostics, Mr. Shaun O’Neil brings a diversified medical device, digital health, and diagnostics background which includes sales and marketing leadership, product management, and a strong track record of growing revenue through new product launches. He served as the Chief Commercial Officer of both PAVmed Inc. and Lucid Diagnostics from 2018- 2022 and has been instrumental in launching the first of its kind, non-endoscopic test for esophageal precancer detection, EsoGuard. Previously, Mr. O’Neil served in various sales and marketing leadership roles at Angiodynamics, and the privately held digital health company, aycan Medical Systems.
Former SVP New Markets and Innovation for UnitedHealth Group’s Specialty Networks business and Chief Growth Officer for Sanvello (later acquired by UHG), Richard Mockler brings deep expertise in healthcare strategy, growth, and payer engagement. His additional expertise in policy, healthcare AI, and strategic sales will allow him to guide the company’s market access and medical policy goals.
Mr. Daniel Capuano is the current Director General of MedStent Surgery and has played a pivotal role in expanding the Stretta procedure's reach throughout Central America. Under his leadership, MedStent has been instrumental in delivering innovative medical technologies to healthcare providers across the region, enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes. He has deep expertise in the Central and South American market with special focus on the Reflux Company’s Stretta procedure.
“We are excited to welcome Bert, Shaun, Richard, and Daniel to the Board,” said Thomas Ball, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of The Reflux Company. “Each brings unique strengths that align directly with our mission to address reflux disease from diagnosis through treatment and look forward to benefiting from their guidance and partnership as we execute our global launch strategy. The inaugural Board of Directors, and collective expertise, will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to expand our portfolio and commercial launch efforts, allowing us to deliver enhanced financial results and bring forth new technologies to raise the diagnosis and treatment of gastroesophageal disease and improve patient outcomes.”
The Reflux Company is dedicated to the tens of millions of patients who suffer annually from chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and has built a robust portfolio of products to serve them from diagnosis to treatment.
About The Reflux Company Corporation
The Reflux company is a world leader in products that support the entire spectrum of patients with Reflux Disease. Tens of millions of patients suffer from GERD annually, and The Reflux company solutions include an entire spectrum of products from diagnosis through management and treatment, providing robust solutions to providers, patients, and payors.
PepsinCheck is a simple saliva test for reflux. Available in-office or at home, it provides valuable information to help guide the assessment of patients, even when traditional symptoms are unclear. The Dx-pH system is the first and only medical sensor able to monitor real-time, continuous pH in both liquid and aerosolized states, revealing reflux-related etiology. Reflux Band is a wearable device that has been designed to reduce nighttime symptoms associated with Laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), such as chronic cough, throat clearing, postnasal drip, and regurgitation. In the appropriate patient population, Stretta Therapy is a therapeutic alternative to long term medication, or invasive surgery for patients who suffer from chronic gastroesophageal or laryngopharyngeal reflux disease (GERD or LPRD).
Please visit refluxcompany.com and follow The Reflux Company on Linkedin.
Contact
Thomas Ball
858-397-2200
www.refluxcompany.com
