Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace."
Carmel, IN, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- To mark the International Day of Peace, Rotary hosted a Symposium for Peace in Paris, gathering distinguished personalities from spiritual, cultural, political, and media spheres. Among the attendees was Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, founder of the Al Karkari Institute and spiritual leader of the Karkariya order.
Shaykh Al Karkari contributed to a roundtable discussion on secularism, led by Claire Derville, editor-in-chief of "Le Jour du Seigneur" on France 2. He shared the stage with Father Alexandre Comte, a priest of the Paris diocese and national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops' Conference; Pascal Colin, Secretary General of the UDI and Knight of the National Order of Merit; and Kiran Mathur, a prominent representative of Hinduism. Shaykh Al Karkari offered his perspective on the differences between the understanding of secularism in France and Morocco.
During his address, the Shaykh referenced the Qur'an's message about the value of diversity among peoples:
"We created you as nations and tribes so that you may know one another." (Qur'an, Surah 49:13)
He stressed that this divine message highlights diversity as a source of enrichment for humanity, not a barrier. The Shaykh emphasized the significance of living together harmoniously and respecting one another, regardless of religious or cultural distinctions.
At the conclusion of the symposium, Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari was honored with an award, acknowledging his longstanding commitment to peace and fostering closer relations between diverse communities.
This recognition celebrates the work of a leader who, through the Al Karkari Institute and a spiritual community of more than two million followers worldwide, is dedicated to interfaith dialogue, fraternity, and the pursuit of both inner and universal peace.
