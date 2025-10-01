Make-up Designory Named an ACCSC School of Distinction for 2024–2025
Make-up Designory (MUD), the Los Angeles–based institution known for shaping generations of professional make-up artists, has been officially recognized as an ACCSC School of Distinction for 2024–2025 by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).
Burbank, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Make-up Designory (MUD), the Los Angeles–based institution known for shaping generations of professional make-up artists, has been officially recognized as an ACCSC School of Distinction for 2024–2025 by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). This honor highlights MUD’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and institutional integrity.
A Rare Honor in Career Education
The School of Distinction Award is not given lightly. It is the result of a rigorous accreditation process in which ACCSC evaluates schools on curriculum design, instructional quality, student services, and institutional performance.
Of the more than 265 institutions that applied for initial or renewal accreditation this year, only 11 were selected for this recognition—placing MUD among a select group of career schools nationwide.
“Being recognized as a School of Distinction isn’t just about meeting standards—it’s about surpassing them,” said Tate Holland, President and CEO of Make-up Designory. “It reflects the dedication of our instructors, staff, and leadership, who bring their expertise and heart to the classroom every day. I’m incredibly proud of the education we provide and the impact it has on our students’ futures.”
Building Careers Through Artistry
Since its founding, MUD has operated with a clear philosophy: provide aspiring make-up artists with exceptional training and the professional-grade products needed to succeed in the industry.
From the fundamentals of beauty and fashion make-up to advanced techniques in special make-up effects and prosthetics, MUD has built a reputation for preparing students not only with technical mastery but also with professional readiness. This combination continues to make MUD graduates highly sought after in film, television, fashion, and the creative industries worldwide.
About ACCSC
The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC accredits both degree- and non-degree-granting institutions that prepare students for occupational, trade, and technical careers, promoting accountability, integrity, and continuous improvement in postsecondary education.
A Rare Honor in Career Education
The School of Distinction Award is not given lightly. It is the result of a rigorous accreditation process in which ACCSC evaluates schools on curriculum design, instructional quality, student services, and institutional performance.
Of the more than 265 institutions that applied for initial or renewal accreditation this year, only 11 were selected for this recognition—placing MUD among a select group of career schools nationwide.
“Being recognized as a School of Distinction isn’t just about meeting standards—it’s about surpassing them,” said Tate Holland, President and CEO of Make-up Designory. “It reflects the dedication of our instructors, staff, and leadership, who bring their expertise and heart to the classroom every day. I’m incredibly proud of the education we provide and the impact it has on our students’ futures.”
Building Careers Through Artistry
Since its founding, MUD has operated with a clear philosophy: provide aspiring make-up artists with exceptional training and the professional-grade products needed to succeed in the industry.
From the fundamentals of beauty and fashion make-up to advanced techniques in special make-up effects and prosthetics, MUD has built a reputation for preparing students not only with technical mastery but also with professional readiness. This combination continues to make MUD graduates highly sought after in film, television, fashion, and the creative industries worldwide.
About ACCSC
The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC accredits both degree- and non-degree-granting institutions that prepare students for occupational, trade, and technical careers, promoting accountability, integrity, and continuous improvement in postsecondary education.
Contact
Make-up designoryContact
Tate Holland
818-729-9420
mud.edu
Tate Holland
818-729-9420
mud.edu
Categories