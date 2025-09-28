True Stance Inc. Completes School Supply Drive to Support Local Students
Parsippany, NJ, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True Stance Inc., a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, recently concluded a two-week School Supply Drive to benefit local students in need. The initiative brought together members of the True Stance team to collect and donate essential school supplies for Central Middle School in Parsippany and Hillside Elementary School in Montclair.
Employees gathered a wide range of supplies, including notebooks, pens, backpacks, and classroom materials, with the goal of providing students and teachers with tools for a successful start to the school year.
“Our mission extends beyond business growth — it’s also about giving back,” said Ryan Sheard, CEO at True Stance Inc. “Supporting local schools allows us to invest in the future of our communities, and we are proud to stand alongside educators and families as they prepare for a new academic year.”
Rachel Cohn Crus, an Administrator with True Stance and former teacher, shared her personal connection to the initiative: “Honestly, as a former teacher, this school supply drive was really special to me. Just being able to donate and know firsthand how much of a difference these donations can make in a teacher's or student’s life really warms my heart. I truly value being part of an office that gives back to local schools.”
The donations were personally delivered by True Stance team members, reinforcing the company’s hands-on approach to community involvement. The drive is part of a broader commitment by True Stance Inc. to create meaningful connections and contribute to positive change across New Jersey.
About True Stance Inc.
True Stance Inc. is a Parsippany, NJ-based marketing and sales firm specializing in customer engagement and brand growth. Partnering with leading companies, True Stance combines innovation, people-first strategies, and community impact to deliver results for clients and meaningful opportunities for employees.
Contact
Haylee Blum
732-253-9685
truestanceinc.com
