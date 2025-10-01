Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions
Lawrence, MA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abel Womack, Inc., a leading full-service forklift, automation, and intralogistics company in the Northeast U.S., today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.abelwomack.com. The updated site delivers a modern, user-friendly experience with streamlined access to the company’s comprehensive range of products, services, and solutions.
Enhanced Features and Functionality
The redesigned website highlights:
· Simplified navigation: Visitors can easily explore solutions across forklifts, storage systems, automation technologies, robotics, and engineering services.
· Refreshed content: Expanded resources and FAQs provide clear answers to common questions, along with the latest industry insights.
· Improved performance: Faster load times and intuitive design help users quickly find the information they need.
Supporting Customers Across Industries
“This launch marks an important milestone in Abel Womack’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our customers,” said CEO Mike Petinge. “By combining intuitive design with comprehensive information, the new site strengthens our ability to support clients in the warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing space.”
The website also reflects Abel Womack’s 100+ years of experience and ongoing investment in technology, ensuring customers have the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations and improve efficiency.
Explore the New Website
To explore the redesigned website and learn more about Abel Womack’s offerings, please visit www.abelwomack.com or call 800-554-2887.
About Abel Womack
For more than 100 years, Abel Womack, Inc. has delivered superior material handling equipment and automation solutions, including Raymond forklifts, robotics, conveyors, carousels, and VLMs, along with engineering design, implementation, and support services. Today, with more than 260 employees across New England, Metro NY, and Connecticut, Abel Womack provides complete material handling and intralogistics solutions for a wide range of industries.
Media Contact:
Sue Boczenowski
Abel Womack, Inc.
+1 978-989-9400
sboczenowski@abelwomack.com
