Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach Announces “Coastal Wellness for Women” Event to Empower & Inspire
The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is proud to present Coastal Wellness for Women, a one-day wellness event focused on holistic health, community, and women’s well-being. The event will take place October 25, 2025 from 8:00am - 1:00pm at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, bringing together local experts, inspiring workshops, and meaningful connections in one space.
Laguna Beach, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From mindfulness sessions and wellness kits and local exhibitors, Coastal Wellness aims to support women in navigating their health journeys with realistic, evidence-based tools. Whether visitors are just beginning to explore wellness or have long standing routines, the event will deliver something for all — physical, emotional, and social well-being.
What to Expect
Insightful talks by three leading Hoag for Her | Center for Wellness specialists in hormonal and sexual health, breast oncology and preventive medicine, including local experts Stephanie Davis MD, Sarah Teymoorian MD, and Elizabeth Kraft MD.
Interactive exercises on mindfulness, yoga and more
Local wellness-focused exhibitors and resources
Lunch, healthy refreshments and wellness beverages
Swag Bag Wellness kits for all attendees
Quotes from Organizers and Partners
Debbie Brown, President of Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach:
“The Woman’s Club is producing this event to empower women in our community to help every attendee discover simple ways to reclaim health, feel supported, and walk away with practical strategies for long-term wellbeing.”
Miranda Barone Ph.D., Event Chair & Professor of Psychology, USC:
“Modern life is busy, and the pressures women face can feel overwhelming. When we pause, connect, and practice mindful caregiving of our bodies and minds, we create space not just to cope, but to thrive. Coastal Wellness is designed exactly for that—through science, support, and sisterhood.”
Allyson Brooks, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Hoag Women’s Health Institute
“Women’s wellness is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. At Hoag, we see how the right tools, support, and education can change the trajectory of health across a lifetime. Partnering with the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach for Coastal Wellness allows us to extend that impact into the community, making care, connection, and prevention more accessible to every woman.”
Details & Registration
When: October 25, 2025 from 8:00am - 1:00pm
Where: Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach
Tickets / Sponsorships: Tickets and sponsorships are available now. Space is limited. Tickets are $45 for members and non-members. Early Bird tickets are available until 9/30 for $35. Sponsors receive media and event exposure, reserved seats, exhibit space, wellness kit inclusion and more. More details: https://www.wclb.org/member-events
About Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach
For more than a century, The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach has created a welcoming space for women to build lasting relationships and enrich our community. A 501c3 nonprofit, its mission is to provide a social environment for women, fostering friendships, and helping local women and children in need through community outreach. Through events like Coastal Wellness for Women, the Club works to empower women across Orange County to access resources, build community, and lead healthier, happier lives.
Contact
Woman's Club of Laguna BeachContact
Paula Dumas
770-527-0777
wclb.org
Multimedia
Coastal Woman's Wellness 2025
Event presented by Woman's Club of Laguna Beach in partnership with Hoag for Her | Center for Wellness
