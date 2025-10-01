Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach Announces “Coastal Wellness for Women” Event to Empower & Inspire

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is proud to present Coastal Wellness for Women, a one-day wellness event focused on holistic health, community, and women’s well-being. The event will take place October 25, 2025 from 8:00am - 1:00pm at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, bringing together local experts, inspiring workshops, and meaningful connections in one space.